Jury shown CCTV of alleged attacker robbing 79-year-old woman

The jury in the trial of an Ipswich man accused of robbing a 79-year-old woman as she left her car to play bingo at a social club in the town has watched CCTV of the attack.

During the footage, played at Ipswich Crown Court during the trial of 32-year-old Rhys Burroughs, the victim can be seen getting out of her car near the Westgate Social Club in Victoria Street, Ipswich, before being approached by the alleged robber.

Burroughs, who was living in Kelly Road, Ipswich, has denied robbing the woman on November 5, 2017.

Nicola May, prosecuting, said the alleged victim – who is now 81 – regularly played bingo at Westgate Social Club in Victoria Street and had driven there on the evening of the alleged robbery.

After parking her car, she was fiddling with her handbag and placing the strap over her head when she became aware of a man “loitering” nearby.

As she shut her door, she felt an arm come from behind her around her neck which had the effect of pushing her against her car.

Her attacker tried to pull her bag – which was across her body – off her and as the woman struggled, she was swung round and fell to the ground near her car.

When she looked up, she allegedly saw her attacker “running hell for leather” towards London Road.

“She was in shock and cried out but there wasn't anyone in the area,” said Miss May.

The woman was then able to get to her feet and she went into the social club, before the police were alerted.

“She was shaking from head to foot,” said Miss May.

Miss May said that following the robbery the woman's contactless bank card was used to make a number of purchases – and a man who Burroughs had been staying with in Kelly Road had admitted being responsible for those transactions.

She told the court when Burroughs was arrested on suspicion of the robbery, which happened at around 7.40pm, he made no comment during police interviews.

Burroughs has chosen not to give evidence during the trial, which continues.