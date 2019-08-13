Actions of alleged killer 'not self-defence', court hears

The actions of a 17-year-old alleged to have murdered a man in Ipswich were "wholly disproportionate" to anything the law would consider self-defence, a court has heard.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is alleged to have stabbed 32-year-old Daniel Saunders in an alleyway near Turin Street, where he died from his wounds on December 16.

The teenager, from Bury St Edmunds, is on trial with five other defendants, who deny assisting an offender by disposing of his clothing and harbouring him at a caravan park.

They are Arjun Jadeja, 18, of The Nook, Wivenhoe; Benjamin Gosbell, 20, of Gratian Close, Highwoods, Colchester; Olusola Durojaiye, 33, of Appleton Mews, Colchester; a 16-year-old boy from Bury St Edmunds, and a 17-year-old boy from Colchester.

The 17-year-old told police that Mr Saunders and friend Ben Wright had tried to rob him in the alleyway, and that he had grabbed a knife being carried by Mr Wright and stabbed Mr Saunders in self-defence.

In the prosecution's summing up at Ipswich Crown Court on Monday, Simon Spence discussed the earlier evidence of consultant forensic pathologist Dr Benjamin Swift.

Dr Swift told the jury that Mr Saunders was stabbed in the left abdomen and the 30cm long wound had damaged a number of internal organs, as well as slicing through a rib.

Severe force would have been needed to cause the fatal wound, according to Dr Swift.

Speaking of the alleged killer, Mr Spence said his actions were "wholly disproportionate to anything that the law would consider reasonable".

He added: "His reaction to run and hide is that of a guilty man rather than a man defending himself in a lawful manner."

The teenager is then said to have fled to a temporary base at the Premier Inn in Colchester before leaving for a mobile home belonging to Jadeja's mother in St Osyth.

Two days later, the alleged killer and the 16-year-old boy were arrested in possession of a sword-type weapon and a machete at the St Osyth caravan park, where a taxi was found to contain the other 17-year-old, a large Bowie knife, and a bag containing crack cocaine and heroin, while Jadeja was found inside the caravan along with a large machete.

Mr Spence accused the group of lying as a "unified team" and claimed all five said to be assisting the alleged killer knew "full well what he had done".

The trial continues.