'Torture gang' victim tells court of ordeal

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

A man allegedly beaten and tortured in his Ipswich home by a gang who mistakenly thought he had hidden a package of drugs belonging to them has described being 'petrified' during his eight hour ordeal.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Leroy Roberts told Ipswich Crown Court he was threatened by his alleged attackers that he was going to be 'chopped up' and he thought he was going to die.

He described being 'petrified' and told the court that what was done to him was 'horrendous.'

Before the court are Brandon Smith, 23, of Partridge Road, Ipswich; Brook Smith, 19, of no fixed address; Levi Gordon-Williams, 20, of Allenby Road, Ipswich; Connor Smith, 21, of no fixed address; Lukas Kupcikovas, 19, of Domonic Drive, Eltham, London; and a 17-year-old boy from Ipswich, who cannot be named because of his age.

They all deny wounding with intent to cause Mr Roberts grievous bodily harm and falsely imprisoning him between October 5 and October 8 last year.

You may also want to watch:

It has been alleged Mr Roberts was given electric shocks with an exposed wire and had boiling water mixed with sugar thrown over his naked body.

A form of torture called 'water boarding' was also allegedly used on him and cleaning fluid was sprayed in his eyes. He was also allegedly whipped with a cable, gagged with a sock to stop him screaming, had his head shaved, and given a cold shower to get rid of forensic evidence.

It has been alleged the men mistakenly believed he had hidden a £6,000 package of drugs belonging to them in his rectum and Mr Roberts, who had recently been released from prison, was allegedly made to sit on a chair with the seat removed while attempts were made to get him to pass them.

Mr Roberts admitted having 187 previous convictions, many resulting from offences committed to support his drug habit.

He said he had been released from a 45 month prison sentence for aggravated burglary last July and had been on an electronic tag while living at the house in Bramford Lane, Ipswich, where the alleged attack took place.

He said apart from using heroin on one occasion he had stayed clean following his release from prison and knew nothing about the drugs his alleged attackers were looking for. He denied plotting with another man to steal them and then lying to the police about being tortured.

The trial continues.