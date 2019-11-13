E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Alleged rape victim told 'not to say anything', court hears

13 November, 2019 - 19:00
Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

A woman who claims she was raped in an Ipswich car park was told "not to say anything" by one of her alleged perpetrators, a court heard.

Standing trial are Gheorghe Mihai, 21, of Osprey Court, Ipswich, Vasile Ciuca, 20, of Waveney Road, Ipswich, and Robert Mihai, 18, of Sirdar Road, Ipswich, who all deny raping and sexually assaulting the woman on August 25 last year.

It has been alleged the woman, aged in her early 20s, was pulled into a small car park near Cumberland Towers by Gheorghe Mihai who allegedly kissed her and put his hand down her trousers before forcing her to perform oral sex on him.

After the alleged attack by Gheorghe Mihai, Robert Mihai allegedly put his hand down the woman's top and touched her breasts and touched her between the legs over her trousers while Ciuca had acted as a look out.

Giving evidence at Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday, PC Davies, of Suffolk police, said she saw the alleged victim with three men near Cumberland Towers having received a call from a member of the public.

PC Davies said she initially walked past the group of four and greeted them but got "a gut feeling that something wasn't right" and returned having called for back-up.

MORE: Victim of alleged rape in Ipswich car park denies being "willing participant" in sex

Approaching the group, PC Davies described the woman's eyes as being "full of tears".

Ciuca then told the woman, "please do not say anything" or "words to that effect", PC Davies told the jury.

Body-worn footage from PC Davies was played to the jury and that exchange could not be heard on camera.

Addressing PC Davies under cross-examination, Richard Conley, defending Ciuca, said: "My suggestion to you is that he did not appear to be saying anything at all."

PC Davies replied: "I heard the words as I said in the statement."

The court previously heard how the alleged victim had met the three men outside Tesco Express in St Matthews Street and had walked with them along Norwich Road towards Cumberland Towers.

After his arrest Gheorghe Mihai accepted that the alleged victim had performed oral sex on him but denied forcing her to do it.

Robert Mihai denied touching the woman sexually and Ciuca denied acting as a look out.

The trial continues.

