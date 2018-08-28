Alleged victim of Barham taxi driver accused of sexual assault admits asking him for money

Peter Moxon, 76, of Snape, denies 12 sex offences at Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

A man who claims he was sexually assaulted by a former Suffolk taxi driver more than a decade ago has admitted asking him for money before reporting the alleged offences to the police.

Giving evidence at Ipswich Crown Court the man accepted that before going to the police in 2015 he had been struggling financially and had contacted Peter Moxon asking for money for food.

Cross-examined by Joanne Eley, for Moxon, the alleged victim said he would meet Moxon in a field near his home in Barham and would be given money.

He accepted he had made an application to the criminal injuries compensation scheme but denied being motivated by financial gain.

Moxon, 76, of Old Rectory Close, Barham, has denied three offences of indecent assault, five of sexual assault, two of rape and two offences of causing or inciting a boy to engage in sexual activity.

The offences are alleged to have been committed between 2003 and 2006.

Richard Burrington, prosecuting, has told the court that Moxon was working as a taxi driver at the time of the alleged offences.