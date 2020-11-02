Super Joan, 102, honoured after raising nearly £35,000 for NHS

A tree has been planted in Felixstowe's Allenby Park in honour of all of Joan Rich's fundraising for the NHS. Pictured left to right are Julie Jepson and mayor Mark Jepson, Darren Aitchinson, Diane and Joan Rich, and councillor Keith Robinson. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A tree has been planted in honour of a 102-year-old former nurse who walked 102 laps of a Felixstowe park to raise vital funds for the NHS during coronavirus.

Joan, 102, from Felixstowe managed to raise almost £35,000 pounds this summer for the NHS.

A former nurse and Second World War veteran, Joan, completed 102 laps of Allenby Park in the town to mark her 102nd birthday.

Now the park will hold a permanent reminder of Joan’s achievements after a tree planting ceremony took place on Monday.

Mrs Rich was joined at the ceremony by her daughter Diane Rich and Mayor of Felixstowe Mark Jepson.

The event was organised by Felixstowe Town Council.

“It was very nice for Joan,” said Diane.

Almost immediately after Joan finished her walk in the park in September, the weather started to turn and Joan hasn’t been back to park.

Diane said it was a good opportunity for Joan to get back in the park that she walked over 35 miles in between April and September.

“We started in April,” said Diane.

“We have kind of watched the park through the seasons. It was a surreal moment.”

