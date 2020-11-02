E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Super Joan, 102, honoured after raising nearly £35,000 for NHS

PUBLISHED: 11:01 03 November 2020

A tree has been planted in Felixstowe's Allenby Park in honour of all of Joan Rich's fundraising for the NHS. Pictured left to right are Julie Jepson and mayor Mark Jepson, Darren Aitchinson, Diane and Joan Rich, and councillor Keith Robinson. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A tree has been planted in Felixstowe's Allenby Park in honour of all of Joan Rich's fundraising for the NHS. Pictured left to right are Julie Jepson and mayor Mark Jepson, Darren Aitchinson, Diane and Joan Rich, and councillor Keith Robinson. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

A tree has been planted in honour of a 102-year-old former nurse who walked 102 laps of a Felixstowe park to raise vital funds for the NHS during coronavirus.

A tree has been planted in Allenby Park in honour of all of Joan Rich's fundraising for the NHS. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNA tree has been planted in Allenby Park in honour of all of Joan Rich's fundraising for the NHS. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Joan, 102, from Felixstowe managed to raise almost £35,000 pounds this summer for the NHS.

A former nurse and Second World War veteran, Joan, completed 102 laps of Allenby Park in the town to mark her 102nd birthday.

Now the park will hold a permanent reminder of Joan’s achievements after a tree planting ceremony took place on Monday.

Mrs Rich was joined at the ceremony by her daughter Diane Rich and Mayor of Felixstowe Mark Jepson.

The event was organised by Felixstowe Town Council.

“It was very nice for Joan,” said Diane.

Almost immediately after Joan finished her walk in the park in September, the weather started to turn and Joan hasn’t been back to park.

You may also want to watch:

Diane said it was a good opportunity for Joan to get back in the park that she walked over 35 miles in between April and September.

“We started in April,” said Diane.

“We have kind of watched the park through the seasons. It was a surreal moment.”

MORE: Joan, 102, completes final lap of challenge - having raised nearly £25,000 for NHS

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Discount store checkout worker got hooked on barcode scam

Home Bargains at Suffolk Retail Park, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Joe Wicks staying at ‘incredible’ Suffolk barn

Joe Wicks, also known as The Body Coach, is staying in Suffolk Picture: PA

WATCH: Long queues as shoppers rush to buy for Christmas - but town centre boss warns of “devastation”

People were queueing down the street for Primark in Ipswich today Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

New Felixstowe port boss starts work amid VBS complaints from hauliers

The Port of Felixstowe could bid for cash from a £200m government pot to help with the Brexit transition Picture: STEPHEN WALLER/COURTESY OF THE PORT OF FELIXSTOWE

Addict ‘crashed and burned’ by dealing Class A drugs in Ipswich park

Karl Bones was caught drug dealing in Ipswich's Christchurch Park. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Discount store checkout worker got hooked on barcode scam

Home Bargains at Suffolk Retail Park, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Joe Wicks staying at ‘incredible’ Suffolk barn

Joe Wicks, also known as The Body Coach, is staying in Suffolk Picture: PA

WATCH: Long queues as shoppers rush to buy for Christmas - but town centre boss warns of “devastation”

People were queueing down the street for Primark in Ipswich today Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

New Felixstowe port boss starts work amid VBS complaints from hauliers

The Port of Felixstowe could bid for cash from a £200m government pot to help with the Brexit transition Picture: STEPHEN WALLER/COURTESY OF THE PORT OF FELIXSTOWE

Addict ‘crashed and burned’ by dealing Class A drugs in Ipswich park

Karl Bones was caught drug dealing in Ipswich's Christchurch Park. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Addict ‘crashed and burned’ by dealing Class A drugs in Ipswich park

Karl Bones was caught drug dealing in Ipswich's Christchurch Park. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘They will be up there’ - Sunderland boss Parkinson on clash with promotion rivals Town

Sunderland manager Phil Parkinson says tonight's clash with Ipswich Town will be a test of both teams' promotion credentials Picture: PA SPORT

Youngsters enjoy ‘fruitful’ day celebrating local apples

Pupils in Year 3 get to grips with the life cycle of an apple Picture: LUCY JOHNS

Ex-boss who ‘almost died twice’ after contracting virus gets back on track with life coaching business

Former coronavirus patient Mike Beech has set up a business called Fit for Tomorrow Picture: MIKE BEECH

Super Joan, 102, honoured after raising nearly £35,000 for NHS

A tree has been planted in Felixstowe's Allenby Park in honour of all of Joan Rich's fundraising for the NHS. Pictured left to right are Julie Jepson and mayor Mark Jepson, Darren Aitchinson, Diane and Joan Rich, and councillor Keith Robinson. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN