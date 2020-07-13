Care home bakes delicious cake for Ipswich Hospital nurses to mark NHS’ 72nd birthday

Staff at Ipswich Hospital's Woodbridge Ward receive a birthday cake from Allonsfield House care home to mark the NHS' 72nd birthday. Picture: COLCHESTER AND IPSWICH HOSPITALS CHARITY Archant

Care home staff showed their appreciation for Ipswich Hospital nurses by baking a tasty birthday cake to mark the NHS’ 72nd anniversary.

Allonsfield House care home, in Woodbridge, decided to make the colourful treat “to celebrate the 72nd birthday of the great NHS” and also give “a big thank you for all they have done throughout this difficult period”.

Several events have been held across the country to mark the NHS’ birthday, with a spitfire even flying over Ipswich Hospital to pay tribute to the contribution of doctors and nurses.

The coronavirus crisis has led to a heightened awareness of the valuable work of medical staff, with many putting themselves at risk to care for others during a global health emergency.

The cake was made by the care home’s talented head chef, Darrell Smith, with the Colchester and Ipswich Hospitals Charity - which fundraises on behalf of the hospital - describing it as “a treat”.