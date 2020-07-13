E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Care home bakes delicious cake for Ipswich Hospital nurses to mark NHS’ 72nd birthday

13 July, 2020 - 09:45
Staff at Ipswich Hospital's Woodbridge Ward receive a birthday cake from Allonsfield House care home to mark the NHS' 72nd birthday. Picture: COLCHESTER AND IPSWICH HOSPITALS CHARITY

Staff at Ipswich Hospital's Woodbridge Ward receive a birthday cake from Allonsfield House care home to mark the NHS' 72nd birthday. Picture: COLCHESTER AND IPSWICH HOSPITALS CHARITY

Archant

Care home staff showed their appreciation for Ipswich Hospital nurses by baking a tasty birthday cake to mark the NHS’ 72nd anniversary.

You may also want to watch:

Allonsfield House care home, in Woodbridge, decided to make the colourful treat “to celebrate the 72nd birthday of the great NHS” and also give “a big thank you for all they have done throughout this difficult period”.

MORE: Meet 11 Suffolk nurses doing YOU proud during the coronavirus crisis

Several events have been held across the country to mark the NHS’ birthday, with a spitfire even flying over Ipswich Hospital to pay tribute to the contribution of doctors and nurses.

MORE: Spitfire flyover at Ipswich Hospital

The coronavirus crisis has led to a heightened awareness of the valuable work of medical staff, with many putting themselves at risk to care for others during a global health emergency.

MORE: ‘Very difficult time’: East Anglia’s chief nurse on coronavirus, PPE in hospitals and more

The cake was made by the care home’s talented head chef, Darrell Smith, with the Colchester and Ipswich Hospitals Charity - which fundraises on behalf of the hospital - describing it as “a treat”.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Toys R Us sold to council property firm – what’s next for Ipswich landmark?

Colin Kreidewolf outside former Toys R Us site Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

‘The children in Ipswich are amazing’: Proud headteacher steps down after 11 years

Springfield Junior School headteacher Michael Lynch is leaving his role after 11 years PICTURE: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Operators revealed for new £1.5m restaurant on resort’s seafront

How the new cafe/restaurant to be run by the Dedham Boathouse Group on Felixstowe seafront will look Picture: PLAICE DESIGN CO LTD

Objections lodged over plans for 340 more homes in growing village

The field outlined in red is most of the development site - the field runs right along Howlett Way along its bottom edge to the Trimley A14 interchange - and the poultry farm will form a seperate development by its owners Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK

Drive-in cinema project for resort branded ‘waste of money’

Pop Up Pictures were part of the partnership to bring drive-in cinema nights to the Norfolk Showground this summer Picture: Robert Powell/Music Art Study

Most Read

Toys R Us sold to council property firm – what’s next for Ipswich landmark?

Colin Kreidewolf outside former Toys R Us site Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

‘The children in Ipswich are amazing’: Proud headteacher steps down after 11 years

Springfield Junior School headteacher Michael Lynch is leaving his role after 11 years PICTURE: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Operators revealed for new £1.5m restaurant on resort’s seafront

How the new cafe/restaurant to be run by the Dedham Boathouse Group on Felixstowe seafront will look Picture: PLAICE DESIGN CO LTD

Objections lodged over plans for 340 more homes in growing village

The field outlined in red is most of the development site - the field runs right along Howlett Way along its bottom edge to the Trimley A14 interchange - and the poultry farm will form a seperate development by its owners Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK

Drive-in cinema project for resort branded ‘waste of money’

Pop Up Pictures were part of the partnership to bring drive-in cinema nights to the Norfolk Showground this summer Picture: Robert Powell/Music Art Study

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Toys R Us sold to council property firm – what’s next for Ipswich landmark?

Colin Kreidewolf outside former Toys R Us site Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Woolfenden takes marquee shirt as Ipswich Town release squad numbers for new season

Luke Woolfenden has just signed a new four-year deal with Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Ipswich Town players to wear new name and number design on back of shirts

Ipswich Town will wear a new style of name and number printing on the back of their shirts next season. PICTURE: PLANETBLUE/TWITTER

Care home bakes delicious cake for Ipswich Hospital nurses to mark NHS’ 72nd birthday

Staff at Ipswich Hospital's Woodbridge Ward receive a birthday cake from Allonsfield House care home to mark the NHS' 72nd birthday. Picture: COLCHESTER AND IPSWICH HOSPITALS CHARITY

Do you think face coverings should be compulsory?

Face masks are rumoured to soon be mandatory in shops Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN