Dog bites two girls aged five and six in Ipswich park

Two small children were rescued by their father after an Alsatian dog bit them in Bourne Park, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Two small girls were bitten by an Alsatian off the lead near a children’s play area in Ipswich.

Police are investigating an incident at Bourne Park, where an Alsatian bit two girls aged just five and six years old Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Police are investigating an incident at Bourne Park, where an Alsatian bit two girls aged just five and six years old Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The incident happened at about 4.10pm on Monday, April 1, in Bourne Park near to the Zip Line, close to the play area next to the Wherstead Road entrance of the park.

The victims, two girls aged just five and six years old, were bitten by an Alsatian whose owner had let off a lead.

One child was bitten on her left leg and the other on her right shoulder as their father intervened in the attack.

The owner came over and put the dog on a lead and walked off without saying anything.

Both girls were bruised by the bites and were taken to hospital for a check-up but no treatment was needed.

The dog is described as a fully grown Alsatian, mainly light beige in colour with darker highlights and a black rope-type lead.

The owner came in from the Wherstead Road entrance and is described as a medium-to-heavy build woman, potentially in her 60s, with short bleach-blonde highlights between five foot and five foot two inches.

She was wearing jeans and possibly a light orange or yellow top.

Investigations are ongoing and anyone who witnessed the incident should contact Suffolk Police by quoting 37/19399/19 or providing an online update via the force website.

Alternatively, they can phone 101 and speak to PC Chris Garrod or send him an email.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.