Man in his 60s found dead at Alton Water

The body of a man has been pulled from the reservoir at Alton Water, police have confirmed. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A body pulled from Alton Water earlier this morning is set to be formally identified this afternoon, police have said.

The body, believed to be that of a man in his 60s, was pulled from the reservoir early this morning.

Police were called to the water’s edge, close to the Alton Water Sports Centre in Holbrook Road, Stutton at 7.20am.

The fire service and ambulance service were also called to the location but the man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

The death is not being treated as suspicious.

A formal identification of the body is taking place this afternoon and a file will be prepared for the coroner in due course.

Officers declined to offer any more information about the incident, other than confirming it was not linked to any open missing persons cases.

A fire service spokesman said: “Suffolk Fire and Rescue were called to assist Suffolk police, but were then stood down and no action was required.”