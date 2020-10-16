E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Man in his 60s found dead at Alton Water

PUBLISHED: 16:30 16 October 2020 | UPDATED: 17:19 16 October 2020

The body of a man has been pulled from the reservoir at Alton Water, police have confirmed. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The body of a man has been pulled from the reservoir at Alton Water, police have confirmed. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

A body pulled from Alton Water earlier this morning is set to be formally identified this afternoon, police have said.

The body of a man has been pulled from the reservoir at Alton Water, police have confirmed. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNThe body of a man has been pulled from the reservoir at Alton Water, police have confirmed. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The body, believed to be that of a man in his 60s, was pulled from the reservoir early this morning.

Police were called to the water’s edge, close to the Alton Water Sports Centre in Holbrook Road, Stutton at 7.20am.

You may also want to watch:

The fire service and ambulance service were also called to the location but the man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

The body of a man has been pulled from Alton Water reservoir. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNThe body of a man has been pulled from Alton Water reservoir. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The death is not being treated as suspicious.

A formal identification of the body is taking place this afternoon and a file will be prepared for the coroner in due course.

Officers declined to offer any more information about the incident, other than confirming it was not linked to any open missing persons cases.

A fire service spokesman said: “Suffolk Fire and Rescue were called to assist Suffolk police, but were then stood down and no action was required.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Family’s joy as Amelia, 3, now cancer-free - and back at nursery

Sarah Old with her three year old daughter, Amelia Lewis, who is now fully recovered from cancer. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man in his 60s found dead at Alton Water

The body of a man has been pulled from the reservoir at Alton Water, police have confirmed. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Where are Covid rates rising fastest in Suffolk?

Babergh currently has the highest coronavirus case rate in Suffolk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Are you worried about spending Christmas alone this year?

New research has shown people are worried about their elderly or isolated relatives spending Christmas Day alone. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Stuart Watson: Assessment of Ipswich Town’s squad after an understatedly successful transfer window

Ipswich Town's five summer signings: Stephen Ward, Oli Hawkins, Mark McGuinness, David Cornell and Keanan Bennetts. Photos: ITFC