Alton Water hosts spooky fun run this Halloween weekend

PUBLISHED: 17:08 27 October 2019 | UPDATED: 17:08 27 October 2019

The sun was shining on runners that decided to take on their weekly race at Alton Water with some scary additions Picture: RACHEL EDGE

The sun was shining on runners that decided to take on their weekly race at Alton Water with some scary additions Picture: RACHEL EDGE

RACHEL EDGE

Witches, superheroes and pumpkins have been seen on the shores Alton Water this weekend - as joggers took up the opportunity to run a 5k in a Halloween costumes.

Batman was running along with skeletons, witches and sausage dog pumpkins over the 2k and 5k courses at Suffolk's Alton Water Picture: RACHEL EDGEBatman was running along with skeletons, witches and sausage dog pumpkins over the 2k and 5k courses at Suffolk's Alton Water Picture: RACHEL EDGE

The Great Run Local at Alton Water, a free weekly two-kilometre or five-kilometre run, takes place every Sunday at the reservoir in south Suffolk, with all abilities, ages and their dogs welcome to take part.

This week was a bewitching special occasion however, with runners donning their spookiest outfits for an added challenge and entry into a raffle.

Families rocked up in their best Halloween costumes, with petrifying pirates lining up next to spooky skeletons.

Dozens turned out for the Great Run Local Alton Water Halloween run Picture: RACHEL EDGEDozens turned out for the Great Run Local Alton Water Halloween run Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Some joggers went the extra mile and even dressed their pups and pumpkins for the run.

Winners walked away with tickets for the soon-to-open Alton Water crazy golf course, family swimming vouchers at ipswich's Crown Pools and 10-day iCard gym passes, letting people use the facilities at Holbrook sports centre and across Ipswich.

Days Gone By - What did Ipswich station look like when it originally opened?

There was a large staff at Ipswich Station in 1895.

Police investigate serious sexual assault in Ipswich street

Wellington Court in Ipswich near where the serious sexual assault is alledged to have taken place. Picture: SARAH LUCY-BROWN

Woman arrested after sudden death of baby boy

A baby boy has died after suffering a cardiac arrest in Bulstrode Road, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

'All stock must go' - Another Ipswich store announces plans to leave town

Signs have appeared in the windows of The Edinburgh Woollen Mill, Ipswich, advertising its closure. Photo: Archant.

Orwell Bridge reopens after police incident

The Orwell Bridge is shut due to a police incident Picture: GREGG BROWN

