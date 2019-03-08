Alton Water hosts spooky fun run this Halloween weekend
PUBLISHED: 17:08 27 October 2019 | UPDATED: 17:08 27 October 2019
RACHEL EDGE
Witches, superheroes and pumpkins have been seen on the shores Alton Water this weekend - as joggers took up the opportunity to run a 5k in a Halloween costumes.
The Great Run Local at Alton Water, a free weekly two-kilometre or five-kilometre run, takes place every Sunday at the reservoir in south Suffolk, with all abilities, ages and their dogs welcome to take part.
This week was a bewitching special occasion however, with runners donning their spookiest outfits for an added challenge and entry into a raffle.
Families rocked up in their best Halloween costumes, with petrifying pirates lining up next to spooky skeletons.
Some joggers went the extra mile and even dressed their pups and pumpkins for the run.
Winners walked away with tickets for the soon-to-open Alton Water crazy golf course, family swimming vouchers at ipswich's Crown Pools and 10-day iCard gym passes, letting people use the facilities at Holbrook sports centre and across Ipswich.