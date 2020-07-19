Mother’s disappearance remains a mystery 27 years on

Amanda Duncan vanished in Ipswich on July 2, 1993 Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Police

It is more than a quarter of a century since Amanda Duncan vanished from the streets of Ipswich, and still the mother-of-two’s disappearance remains an unsolved mystery.

The 26-year-old went missing from the Portman Road area on the night of Friday, July 2, 1993.

New hope emerged in 2018, when a 25th anniversary appeal led to information police hoped would unlock the case.

The unsolved case team received six calls following the appeal, and one provided some new information to follow up.

But detectives were left frustrated when no significant developments resulted from further investigation.

It is believed the single mother of two young boys, from Balliol Close, Woodbridge, worked in the former red light district area of Ipswich.

Despite widespread local and national media coverage of her disappearance, no one has since heard anything from Amanda.

Police have said there was no evidence to link her disappearance to serial killer Steve Wright, who was jailed for the murder of five women in Ipswich in 2006.

Amanda was dropped off in the area of Portman Road at about 11,30pm and was due to be collected about an hour later, but she never returned home.

Detectives have always maintained their concern that she may have come to harm – although no evidence has ever been uncovered to show she was the victim of abduction or attack.

A spokesman for Suffolk Constabulary said: “The new piece of information received following the 25th anniversary appeal was subject to further investigation, but unfortunately it did not lead to any significant development in the inquiry.

“As with all unsolved cases, the investigation will continue to be subject to periodical reviews and any new information received will be acted upon appropriately. “

Anyone who believes they have information which could assist the investigation can contact the joint Norfolk and Suffolk major crime review and unsolved case team on 01953 423819, or via email.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111, or via the online form.

Amanda is white, 5ft 7in tall, of medium build, with fair hair, and has a distinctive heart-shaped tattoo on her upper arm.