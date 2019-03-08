E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Amazing animals trail launched in Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 11:29 22 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:29 22 October 2019

Carole Jones, Ipswich Borough Council’s museums portfolio-holder, with grandson six-year-old Blake taking part in the trail. Picture: KATE RIDDINGTON

Carole Jones, Ipswich Borough Council's museums portfolio-holder, with grandson six-year-old Blake taking part in the trail. Picture: KATE RIDDINGTON

KATE RIDDINGTON

Children can discover the wonders of the animal kingdom in Ipswich Museum's new interactive trail.

The Amazing Animals Trail launched on Tuesday, October 3 and explores the skill of classification, combining English and science in an interactive way.

The trail uses gallery displays and even handles collections of animals to help the students to practice their enquiry skills.

You may also want to watch:

Observation, prediction and measurement are all put to the test in the two-hour session, which is suitable for those in Key Stage One.

Children will expand their scientific vocabulary and handle skulls to learn about predators and prey.

The trail will be available during half-term and some time afterwards to give children time to enjoy learning more about the biggest kingdom in the world: the Animal Kingdom.

The trail covers the five basic classes of animal and can be booked online now.

Most Read

A14 reopens after lorry smashes through central reservation

The lorry which crashed through the central reservation, closing the A14. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Days Gone By - What did Ipswich station look like when it originally opened?

There was a large staff at Ipswich Station in 1895.

Woman in mid-20s taken to hospital after being pulled from Ipswich river

A woman in her 20s was rescued from the River Gipping, in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE

‘It’s lucky nobody was killed’ - Witnesses tell how car mounted pavement and hit wall

The scene of the accident in St Matthew's Street, Ipswich Picture: Brad Jones

Teenager held over stabbing of woman

Nearby homes were cordoned off by police following the incident in Quinton Road, Needham Market Picture: Mariam Ghaemi

Most Read

A14 reopens after lorry smashes through central reservation

The lorry which crashed through the central reservation, closing the A14. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Days Gone By - What did Ipswich station look like when it originally opened?

There was a large staff at Ipswich Station in 1895.

Woman in mid-20s taken to hospital after being pulled from Ipswich river

A woman in her 20s was rescued from the River Gipping, in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE

‘It’s lucky nobody was killed’ - Witnesses tell how car mounted pavement and hit wall

The scene of the accident in St Matthew's Street, Ipswich Picture: Brad Jones

Teenager held over stabbing of woman

Nearby homes were cordoned off by police following the incident in Quinton Road, Needham Market Picture: Mariam Ghaemi

Latest from the Ipswich Star

North Ipswich MP Dan Poulter visits mosque to talk Brexit and Kashmir

Dr Dan Poulter visited Ipswich Mosque. Picture: OFFICE OF DR DAN POULTER

Urgent repair plans lodged for historic Grade II Listed Ipswich County Hall

The former County Hall in Ipswich is being eyed for flats. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Kesgrave ultra-marathon adds fun run to the event

The Kesgrave Kruisers are a running club for everyone of any ability and are thrilled to be part of the new fun run Picture: KESGRAVE KRUISERS

Welham storms to Snetterton victories to take Rookie crown

Rob Welham on the rostrum at Snetterton. Photo: Jonathan Elsey Photography

Life on the front line with Suffolk police

Reporter Michael Steward is out and about with Suffolk police today Picture: MICHAEL STEWARD
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists