Amazing animals trail launched in Ipswich

Carole Jones, Ipswich Borough Council's museums portfolio-holder, with grandson six-year-old Blake taking part in the trail. Picture: KATE RIDDINGTON KATE RIDDINGTON

Children can discover the wonders of the animal kingdom in Ipswich Museum's new interactive trail.

The Amazing Animals Trail launched on Tuesday, October 3 and explores the skill of classification, combining English and science in an interactive way.

The trail uses gallery displays and even handles collections of animals to help the students to practice their enquiry skills.

Observation, prediction and measurement are all put to the test in the two-hour session, which is suitable for those in Key Stage One.

Children will expand their scientific vocabulary and handle skulls to learn about predators and prey.

The trail will be available during half-term and some time afterwards to give children time to enjoy learning more about the biggest kingdom in the world: the Animal Kingdom.

The trail covers the five basic classes of animal and can be booked online now.