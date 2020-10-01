A14 partially blocked following four vehicle collision at Copdock
PUBLISHED: 11:33 01 October 2020 | UPDATED: 11:33 01 October 2020
Archant
Emergency services have been called to the A14 eastbound this morning following a collision.
Police and ambulance crews were called at 11am to the offslip on the eastbound side of the carriageway.
A spokesman for Suffolk police said that four vehicles were believed to be involved in the collision.
The road is partially blocked.
The East of England Ambulance has been sent to the scene.
