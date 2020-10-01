A14 partially blocked following four vehicle collision at Copdock

Police were called to a collision on the A14 at the Copdock Interchange this morning

Emergency services have been called to the A14 eastbound this morning following a collision.

Police and ambulance crews were called at 11am to the offslip on the eastbound side of the carriageway.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said that four vehicles were believed to be involved in the collision.

The road is partially blocked.

The East of England Ambulance has been sent to the scene.