E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Man in hospital after fall outside Ipswich Yates bar

PUBLISHED: 12:11 04 February 2020 | UPDATED: 12:11 04 February 2020

A man suffered a fall in Crown Street, near the Yates bar. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A man suffered a fall in Crown Street, near the Yates bar. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A man who suffered a fall in Ipswich town centre has been taken to hospital for treatment.

Two ambulances were seen outside the Yates bar in Ipswich last night, at around 6pm, after a man had fallen in Crown Street to the back of Sailmakers.

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said: "Two ambulances were dispatched to Crown Stret, Ipswich yesterday (February, 3), following reports of a man injured in a fall.

"One patient was transported to Ipswich Hospital for further assessment and care."

Most Read

Racist stickers found on streets of Ipswich

White supremacist messages have been spotted in and around Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Will the Orwell Bridge be closed?

The Orwell Bridge closes in high winds Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Woman taken to hospital after car hits lamppost on busy Ipswich road

A car has hit a lamppost on Felixstowe Road Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Car flips over after crash near Orwell Bridge

A car has overturned near the Orwell Bridge Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

WATCH: Shocking dashcam shows car go wrong way around Kesgrave roundabout

Dashcam footage shows vehicle go the wrong way around a roundabout in Kesgrave, Picture: KIERAN FRESTON

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Racist stickers found on streets of Ipswich

White supremacist messages have been spotted in and around Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Will the Orwell Bridge be closed?

The Orwell Bridge closes in high winds Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Woman taken to hospital after car hits lamppost on busy Ipswich road

A car has hit a lamppost on Felixstowe Road Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Car flips over after crash near Orwell Bridge

A car has overturned near the Orwell Bridge Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

WATCH: Shocking dashcam shows car go wrong way around Kesgrave roundabout

Dashcam footage shows vehicle go the wrong way around a roundabout in Kesgrave, Picture: KIERAN FRESTON

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Student halls planned at famous Ipswich building

Paul Wranek, Nicholas Weaver and Ewan Dodds at Anglesea Heights, which now belongs to Ipswich School Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man in hospital after fall outside Ipswich Yates bar

A man suffered a fall in Crown Street, near the Yates bar. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Mike Bacon: Ipswich fans deserve a medal after some of the dross they’ve had to put up with!

Town players and fans in disbelief after Peterborough's second goal. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Orwell Bridge to stay OPEN despite high winds

The Orwell Bridge will not close today, say Highways England. Picture: ARCHANT

Richard Wilkins departs as Needham Market boss

Richard Wilkins
Drive 24