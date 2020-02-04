Man in hospital after fall outside Ipswich Yates bar
PUBLISHED: 12:11 04 February 2020 | UPDATED: 12:11 04 February 2020
A man who suffered a fall in Ipswich town centre has been taken to hospital for treatment.
Two ambulances were seen outside the Yates bar in Ipswich last night, at around 6pm, after a man had fallen in Crown Street to the back of Sailmakers.
A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said: "Two ambulances were dispatched to Crown Stret, Ipswich yesterday (February, 3), following reports of a man injured in a fall.
"One patient was transported to Ipswich Hospital for further assessment and care."
