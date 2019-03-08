Infant suffers cardiac arrest

An infant is in a 'serious condtion' after suffering a cardiac arrest at a home in Ipswich this morning.

Emergency services were called to Bullstrode Road shortly after 10am.

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance said that a number of vehicles had been sent to the scene.

"Two ambulances, a rapid response vehicle and East Anglian air ambulance were called to an address in Ipswich this morning (October 22) following reports of an infant suffering a cardiac arrest.

"The child was transported in a serious condition to Ipswich Hospital."

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "Police were called shortly after 10.15am this morning, Tuesday 22 October, following reports of a medical emergency in Bulstrode Road, Ipswich.