Infant suffers cardiac arrest
PUBLISHED: 13:54 22 October 2019 | UPDATED: 14:28 22 October 2019
An infant is in a 'serious condtion' after suffering a cardiac arrest at a home in Ipswich this morning.
Emergency services were called to Bullstrode Road shortly after 10am.
A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance said that a number of vehicles had been sent to the scene.
"Two ambulances, a rapid response vehicle and East Anglian air ambulance were called to an address in Ipswich this morning (October 22) following reports of an infant suffering a cardiac arrest.
"The child was transported in a serious condition to Ipswich Hospital."
A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "Police were called shortly after 10.15am this morning, Tuesday 22 October, following reports of a medical emergency in Bulstrode Road, Ipswich.