15-year-old girl missing from Suffolk home

Amelia Gower went missing from her home in Great Waldingfield. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Archant

A 15-year-old girl has gone missing from her home in Great Waldingfield after she left to go for a walk.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Amelia Gower was last seen at her home address in Lavenham Road around midday on Monday, January 14.

She was reported as missing to Suffolk police later that afternoon.

She is described as white, 5ft 1in tall, with green eyes, of large build and with dark brown, very long hair.

Amelia was last seen wearing black leggings, black trainers and a black padded jacket.

Amelia has connections to the London area and it is possible that she may have travelled to this area.

Enquiries are continuing to locate Amelia and anyone with information who may have seen her or had knowledge of her whereabouts should contact Suffolk Constabulary on 101, quoting CAD 282 of January 14.