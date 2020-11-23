How these mums launched their own successful decorating business after losing pub jobs

Amy Foulger and Hayley Hodgson have started up a business in Ipswich. They have launched GWB Decorating and Cleaning Services after being made redundant during the pandemic Picture: SONYA DUNCAN (C) Archant 2020

Ipswich mums Hayley Hodgson and Amy Foulger have reinvented themselves as painters and decorators after being made redundant from their jobs at the Punch & Judy on Cardinal Park.

Amy Foulger and Hayley Hodgson previously worked in an Ipswich pub Picture: SONYA DUNCAN Amy Foulger and Hayley Hodgson previously worked in an Ipswich pub Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Miss Hodgson, 33, and 34-year-old Miss Foulger, took voluntary redundancy when parent company Greene King opted to cut its workforce as a result of the pandemic.

The pair, who are friends outside of work, were in need of an income to support their young families and jokingly decided to place an advert on Gumtree to see if anyone would be willing to invite them to decorate their homes.

They quickly picked up their first client and, to their surprise, have been consistently booked up ever since they launched their business aptly named Girls With Brushes Decorating and Cleaning Services - in the summer.

The new venture has allowed Miss Hodgson and Miss Foulger to provide for their families throughout the second lockdown, with tradespeople permitted to continue working.

Amy and Hayley were working at the Punch & Judy at Cardinal Park before coronavirus hit in March Picture: SONYA DUNCAN Amy and Hayley were working at the Punch & Judy at Cardinal Park before coronavirus hit in March Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Miss Hodgson said: “We ended up being made redundant and we kind of did it as a joke.

“It seemed more of an opportunity. We were not sure we could make it work, but we did.

“The company officially started in July and it’s been constant. We were crying at how busy it’s been.”

Miss Foulger added: “We’ve always been decorating each other’s homes due to our children.

“When we put the company on Facebook it just blew up. We have been really busy since we started.”

They say they offer a ‘woman’s touch’ with their service, which they believe is a factor in how successful the venture has been.

Miss Hodgson said: “I think people just like it because we’re women. Clients like how we show up in eyelashes.

“We’re quite good at choosing what colours go well.”

Miss Foulger added: “Maybe people feel more comfortable having a woman in their home.

“We really enjoy it. We’re so glad that we did that ad - it’s great.”

