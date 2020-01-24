Boy charged with Ipswich knife-point robbery and charity shop burglary

The robbery is alleged to have taken place in Ancaster Road Picture: GOOGLE Archant

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with robbing another teenager at knife-point and burgling a charity shop in Ipswich.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The teenager, who cannot be identified because of his age, appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Friday.

The boy, currently of no fixed address, is alleged to have trespassed at the Salvation Army charity shop, in Brook Street, with intent to steal on February 5 last year.

You may also want to watch:

He is also accused of robbing a 15-year-old boy and possession of a flick knife in Acaster Road, and possession of a quantity of cannabis.

Prosecutor Colette Harper said the incident is alleged to have taken place on Wednesday, January 22

She asked magistrates to adjourn the case, and for the boy to be remanded to local authority accommodation, until the next available sitting of the youth court on Thursday, January 30.

Ellie Carter, representing the youth, made no representations in respect of the crown's application.