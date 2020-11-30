E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Parcels and post stolen from Ipswich block of flats

PUBLISHED: 13:48 30 November 2020 | UPDATED: 13:48 30 November 2020

A number of parcels and post have been taken from the communal area of a block of flats in Anchor Street, Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A number of parcels and post have been taken from the communal area of a block of flats in Ipswich.

The incident took place on Sunday, October 25 in the Waterfront area of the Suffolk town.

Officers were called to reports that an offender gained access to a communal area in a building in Anchor Street, forcing mailboxes open in order to access post and parcels belonging to residents.

A 21-year-old man has since been charged following the incident.

Gheorghe Dumitru, of London Road, was charged with burglary by Suffolk police.

He is scheduled to appear at Suffolk Magistrates’ Court in Ipswich on January 7.

