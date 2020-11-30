News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Ipswich Star Home > News

Mailboxes broken into at Ipswich block of flats

Author Picture Icon

Will Jefford

Published: 1:48 PM November 30, 2020    Updated: 8:43 PM December 7, 2020
A number of parcels and post have been taken from the communal area of a block of flats in Anchor Street, Ipswich. Picture: G...

A number of parcels and post have been taken from the communal area of a block of flats in Anchor Street, Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS - Credit: Archant

A number of mailboxes in the communal area of a block of flats in Ipswich were forced open in a bid to access parcels and post, the police have said.

A 21-year-old man has been charged with burgalry after an incident in Anchor Street in Ipswich. Picture:SARAH LUCY BROWN

A 21-year-old man has been charged with burgalry after an incident in Anchor Street in Ipswich. Picture:SARAH LUCY BROWN - Credit: Archant

The incident took place on Sunday, October 25 in the Waterfront area of the Suffolk town.

Officers were called to reports that an offender gained access to a communal area in a building in Anchor Street, forcing mailboxes open in order to access post and parcels belonging to residents.

A 21-year-old man has since been charged following the incident.

Gheorghe Dumitru, of London Road, was charged with burglary by Suffolk police.

You may also want to watch:

He is scheduled to appear at Suffolk Magistrates’ Court in Ipswich on January 7.

Most Read

  1. 1 Ipswich couple’s anger over ‘unfair’ parking fine
  2. 2 Port disruption ‘could cause ripple effects across economy’, firm warns
  3. 3 Police concerned for missing Ipswich man not seen in over a month
  1. 4 Ipswich man admits possessing indecent images of children
  2. 5 Online retailer moves to huge warehouse off A14
  3. 6 Junkyard Market organiser says Facebook video was not a ‘true reflection’ of event
  4. 7 Refusal urged for first stage of new 2,000-home estate
  5. 8 Losing Debenhams leaves a huge hole in our hearts - and our town
  6. 9 A140 cleared after 5-car crash
  7. 10 A14 breakdown causing ‘severe’ delays
Ipswich Live
Suffolk Live

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Suffolk Live

Family heartbroken by death of ‘life and soul of the party’ Adrian

Holly Hume

person

Ipswich Live

Frustration as ‘horrific’ flooding affects housing estate for over a year

Holly Hume

person

Ice skating returns to the seaside for Christmas

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon

Egg-free cake maker moves into former Superdrug store

Sarah Chambers

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus