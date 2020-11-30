Mailboxes broken into at Ipswich block of flats
Published: 1:48 PM November 30, 2020 Updated: 8:43 PM December 7, 2020
A number of mailboxes in the communal area of a block of flats in Ipswich were forced open in a bid to access parcels and post, the police have said.
The incident took place on Sunday, October 25 in the Waterfront area of the Suffolk town.
Officers were called to reports that an offender gained access to a communal area in a building in Anchor Street, forcing mailboxes open in order to access post and parcels belonging to residents.
A 21-year-old man has since been charged following the incident.
Gheorghe Dumitru, of London Road, was charged with burglary by Suffolk police.
He is scheduled to appear at Suffolk Magistrates’ Court in Ipswich on January 7.
