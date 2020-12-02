Trimley crash victim named as ‘wonderful’ former policeman Andrew Richard Down

Published: 4:44 PM December 2, 2020 Updated: 11:08 AM December 9, 2020

Former Essex Police chief inspector Andrew Down died following the crash in Trimley St Martin Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY - Credit: SUFFOLK POLICE

A cyclist who died following a collision with a lorry at Trimley has been named as the “wonderful and gregarious” former police officer Andrew Richard Down.

Mr Down, 69, died in Addenbrooke’s Hospital on Sunday, November 29, after being involved in the collision in Kirton Road, Trimley St Martin, on Thursday morning, November 26.

The former Essex Police officer, from Felixstowe, had been airlifted to the hospital following the crash, which happened on one of his regular cycle rides through the villages and Felixstowe coastline.

Having served in the force for 30 years – rising through the ranks from cadet to chief inspector – Mr Down spent the last decade climbing mountains across the world from Argentina to New Zealand. He had even cycled across Europe.

A community man, he was also heavily involved with the Duke of Edinurgh’s Award and volunteered to mentor young people in Felixstowe coming out of the care system.

In a tribute issued to Suffolk police, his family said he will be remembered for bringing people together through his “wonderful, loud and gregarious character”.

His family said: “Andrew Down had a passion for life like no other, he was the fittest 69-year-old grandad you are likely to have met, cycling through the villages and coastline surrounding Felixstowe.

“This wonderful, loud, gregarious character continued to support people and work within his community after he retired. He was heavily involved with the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award, taking young people from schools in Suffolk and Norfolk on camping expeditions and sharing his love for the outdoors.

“In his younger days he was an excellent long-distance runner participating in many marathons and running with a team from John o’ Groats to Land’s End to raise money for Children in Need. He was also an avid supporter of the England Rugby team.

“He was an inspiration to all those that knew and loved him, his final act of generosity was the gift of life to others having registered as an organ donor.

“His loving partner and family couldn’t have been prouder to ensure these wishes were met. Andrew meant so much to many, he spent his life bringing people together and he will be greatly missed.”

His family also extended their gratitude to the emergency services, particularly the air ambulance crews and staff at Addenbrooke’s Hospital.

Police are continuing to appeal for more information or dash cam footage of the incident. Those who may be able to help are asked to contact the Serious Investigation Unit on 101, quoting CAD 98 of November 26.