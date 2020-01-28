E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Man accused of inciting boys to send him indecent images of themselves

PUBLISHED: 15:10 28 January 2020 | UPDATED: 15:10 28 January 2020

Andrew Hart appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: GREGG BROWN

An Ipswich man has denied making and possessing indecent images of children, and inciting three boys to send him indecent images of themselves.

Andrew Hart pleaded not guilty to seven charges at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old, of Thistle Close, has been charged with three counts of making indecent photos of a child and one count of possessing a prohibited image of a child.

He is also charged with intentionally causing or inciting two nine-year-old boys and an 11-year-old boy to engage in sexual activity by sending him indecent images.

All of the offences are alleged to have taken place between 2016 and 2017.

Prosecutor Ashley Petchey submitted the case was unsuitable to be tried by magistrates.

Hart was released on unconditional bail until a hearing at Ipswich Crown Court on February 25.

Shelley Drew, for Hart, made no representations.

