Trial date fixed for man accused of downloading indecent child images

PUBLISHED: 13:01 09 October 2020 | UPDATED: 13:01 09 October 2020

Andrew Hart's trial will take place at Ipswich Crown Court in May Picture: ARCHANT

The trial of an Ipswich man accused of downloading indecent images of children and inciting three boys to send him indecent images of themselves will take place in May next year.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Friday (October 9) for a case management hearing was Andrew Hart who pleaded not guilty to seven charges at a hearing at Suffolk Magistrates’ Court earlier this year.

The 23-year-old, of Thistle Close, Ipswich, is accused of three offences of making indecent photos of a child and one of possessing a prohibited image of a child.

He is also charged with intentionally causing or inciting two nine-year-old boys and an 11-year-old boy to engage in sexual activity by sending him indecent images.

All of the offences are alleged to have taken place between 2016 and 2017.

Hart is on bail.

