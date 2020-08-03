Travel agent ‘genuinely very sorry’ after drink-driving crash

Andrew Rowdon has apologised for the incident Picture: GREGG BROWN Archant

A Felixstowe travel agent has said he is “genuinely very sorry” after being disqualified from driving after crashing into a woman’s car while drunk.

Nicola Barton and her friend Chloe, who was also in the car at the time Picture: NICOLA BARTON Nicola Barton and her friend Chloe, who was also in the car at the time Picture: NICOLA BARTON

Andrew Rowdon, 53, was banned from driving for 17 months after the collision in Felixstowe High Road with Nicola Barton, where he was almost twice the legal alcohol limit.

He was also fined a total of £592, including costs and a victim surcharge, after crashing into the back of her and shunting her into a kerb.

However, the disqualification could be reduced by 17 weeks if he takes a speed awareness course.

Mrs Barton, who was going out to see a friend and get something to eat, said her 2017 Kia was written off by the incident after it suffered £12,000 of damage.

The crash left Mrs Barton without access to a car for a long time, causing her a major inconvenience while looking after a five-month-old baby.

She also said she had been left shaken by the crash, claiming the car would have flipped had it not been for a nearby tree.

Rowdon, of The Avenue, Trimley St Mary, said: “I’m genuinely very sorry for what happened, it was stupid to drive and everyday I regret getting behind the wheel.

“It has been a horrible time and I have certainly learnt a big lesson from my mistake.

“I’m glad no-one was badly hurt and I do apologise to the young ladies.”