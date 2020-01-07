E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
'He was like my best friend' - father's tribute to son who died in A14 crash

PUBLISHED: 17:16 07 January 2020 | UPDATED: 18:18 07 January 2020

Andrew Warne was a keen stock car racer Picture: FAMILY OF ANDREW WARNE

The father of a motorist who died in a late-night crash has paid a poignant tribute to his son.

Andrew Warne, 22, died on Saturday night after his Audi A5 left the eastbound carriageway of the A14 and collided with a grass bank near Sproughton.

Suffolk police named Andrew as the victim of the crash after he was identified by members of his family.

Darren Warne, Andrew's father, said: "He was more like my best friend to me, not just my son.

"We lived together and worked together.

"He was always fun to be around and loveable. There was a lot of youthful cheekiness about him."

Born and raised in Leiston, Andrew attended Leiston Primary School and several secondary boarding schools further afield in Suffolk in his education.

He grew up with a fascination of motor vehicles - particularly motorbikes - which stemmed as far back as his father could remember.

Andrew was a keen stock car racer, where he met a group of friends that became his "extended family", Mr Warne said.

After finishing his education, Andrew began training in a variety of fields, including bricklaying and engineering.

However, he found employment alongside his father at Bridge Classic Cars in Pettistree last year, where he worked in fabrication.

Mr Warne said his son loved his job, adding: "He was someone that, when he was working, was always keeping himself busy."

Andrew had recently moved out of his family home and was planning for his future when tragedy struck on Saturday night.

Mr Warne said: "Andrew will be remembered as a young, cheeky and loving person. He would always help anybody who needed it.

"He was a young person who was building himself up for a bright future. He had everything to look forward to."

Andrew leaves behind his brother Antony, 24, as well as his father.

Mr Warne also thanked everyone for the outpouring of support he and his family had received since it was revealed that Andrew had died.

He added: "We have had a lot of messages on social media and elsewhere.

"I would like to thank every single person for their kind messages at this time."

Police name A14 crash victim

A man has died following a collision on the A14 at Sproughton Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Dad found four-year-old son dead after mother killed herself, inquest told

The scene in Park Avenue, Newmarket Picture: JOE GIDDENS/PA WIRE

Scarred man accosts teenager on residential street

A 14-year-old boy has been accosted by a scarred man in Ipswich. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Teenage girl sexually assaulted in Ipswich

The 17-year-old girl was sexually assaulted in Jamestown Boulevard after walking from a shop in Rapier Street Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Lorry overturns on A14 roundabout

Single lorry accident on A140/A14 roundabout at around 9.45am Picture: NICK BERRY

Long delays over Orwell Bridge after vans crash on A14

There are long delays over the Orwell Bridge after two vans crashed closing a lane on the A14. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Man whose lorry overturned at Copdock interchange denies careless driving

Petru-ionut Lungu leaving Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: ARCHANT

Teenage girl sexually assaulted in Ipswich

The 17-year-old girl was sexually assaulted in Jamestown Boulevard after walking from a shop in Rapier Street Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Lorry overturns on A14 roundabout

Single lorry accident on A140/A14 roundabout at around 9.45am Picture: NICK BERRY

Paramedics at scene of two crashes on A14

The crash happened about 8.35am on the eastbound carrigeway of the A14, close to the Wherstead junction Picture: GOOGLE MAPS
