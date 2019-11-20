WATCH Best mates Andy and Ruby getting into mischief
PUBLISHED: 12:17 20 November 2019 | UPDATED: 12:24 20 November 2019
Charlotte Bond
Ferrets Andy and Ruby met at the RSPCA in Martlesham and are now looking for a new home together.
Ruby and Andy were both found separately as strays but since have been paired up and are very much the best of friends - so must be rehomed as a duo.
On the RSPCA Suffolk East and Ipswich branch website it says: "They love nothing more than getting into all sorts of mischief together and playing with any toy they can get their little paws on."
According to the RSPCA ferrets have an inquisitive nature and can be very playful.
If ferrets are taken care of well they can live up to 10 years of age and often form a strong bond with their owners.
Do you have space in your life for Andy and Ruby? Or any of the other ferrets currently in the care of the RSPCA in Martlesham?
If you do, please get in touch with them by giving them a call on 0300 999 7321.
Read more: It's sausage dog walk round two, after torrential rain hit previous event