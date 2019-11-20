E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
PUBLISHED: 12:17 20 November 2019 | UPDATED: 12:24 20 November 2019

Cheeky duo Andy and Ruby were put into the care of the RSPCA after they were both found stray Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Cheeky duo Andy and Ruby were put into the care of the RSPCA after they were both found stray Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Charlotte Bond

Ferrets Andy and Ruby met at the RSPCA in Martlesham and are now looking for a new home together.

Can you give these furry ferrets the home they deserve? Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDCan you give these furry ferrets the home they deserve? Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Ruby and Andy were both found separately as strays but since have been paired up and are very much the best of friends - so must be rehomed as a duo.

On the RSPCA Suffolk East and Ipswich branch website it says: "They love nothing more than getting into all sorts of mischief together and playing with any toy they can get their little paws on."

Andy and Ruby like nothing more than curling up with each other Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDAndy and Ruby like nothing more than curling up with each other Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

According to the RSPCA ferrets have an inquisitive nature and can be very playful.

If ferrets are taken care of well they can live up to 10 years of age and often form a strong bond with their owners.

Ferrets Ruby and Andy are looking for their forever home Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDFerrets Ruby and Andy are looking for their forever home Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Do you have space in your life for Andy and Ruby? Or any of the other ferrets currently in the care of the RSPCA in Martlesham?

If you do, please get in touch with them by giving them a call on 0300 999 7321.

