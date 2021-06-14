Laughing policeman back on the road after Captain Tom challenge

Published: 7:00 PM June 14, 2021

A former Ipswich policeman is back on the road after completing a charity walk inspired by fundraising hero Captain Sir Tom Moore.

Andy Blacker took on a walking challenge along Felixstowe seafront at the end of last month, but after smashing his initial fundraising target, the laughing policeman is back out with his crutches.

Mr Blacker, who lives with multiple sclerosis (MS), has his mobility severely impaired – but has never let his condition stop him putting a smile on his face on his daily walks.

Initially setting a target of £4,000 for his 12-mile Felixstowe walk with helper Tim Walker, he has now raised more than £7,600.

Mr Blacker said: "It was amazing seeing the total going up and up.

"I didn't really know what I was doing when I set the £4,000 target in all honesty, but we had hit it by the time I'd started the first day of the challenge.

"It was a challenge on the first day as I hadn't done much flat ground training, but I really got into my stride with the help of Tim."

The money raised is going to East Anglia's Children's Hospices and Suffolk Help in Multiple Sclerosis, a charity he set up to provide subsidised services to people living with MS.

But the 58-year-old is not stopping there – and is now taking on an even greater 125-mile challenge.

He said: "I did 125 miles in training before taking on the seafront walk, and after a few days to rejuvenate I started to feel like I didn't have a purpose – that I didn't have something to drive me.

"I want to take on another 125 miles and have done 4.2 miles so far. The ultimate aim is to do a 250-mile sponsored walk in the future. It will probably take me around five to six months.

"I just love walking now, it is so inspiring to see the lorry drivers flashing their lights or bibbing their horns when I'm on my walks. I get to see so many happy faces."

Those who would like to donate to his fundraising efforts can do so here.