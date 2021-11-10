The Rev Rachel Revely, the new priest-in-charge at St Thomas' Church in Ipswich, with a mini angel which will feature in "angel bombing" this Christmas - Credit: Charlotte Bond/Archant

An Angel Trail and "angel bombing" event aim to bring joy to Ipswich this Christmas, with churches, schools and shops among those joining in.

The Rev Rachel Revely, the new priest in charge at St Thomas' Church in Bramford Lane, had the idea of the Inspiring Angels project.

A small wooden angel - one of many which will feature in the Inspiring Angels campaign this Christmas

She said: "The hope is that we will flood Ipswich with angels, and that they will bring Christmas joy.

"So far everyone has been really positive, and we have had a great response."

Rachel has been at the church since August, after moving to Suffolk from her previous role as assistant curate at Lincoln Cathedral.

Now she is joining forces with a host of churches, schools, shops, museums and other organisations around Ipswich to help spread hope and happiness after two years of Covid.

The idea is that angels are messengers of joy, and, as the organisers say on their website: "After two difficult years, we are all seeking a spark of joy.

The Rev Rachel Revely, new priest-in-charge at St Thomas' Church in Ipswich

"We’re on the lookout for celebration and hope. We yearn for a light in the darkness."

From December 1, angel-bombing will launch, with small angels appearing all around the town - made from paper, wood, metal, material and more.

"About 100 people are busy making angels at the moment and we will be sharing photos of them on Facebook and Instagram," Rachel said.

Then the Angel Trail will run from December 11 to January 6, with large angel wings being mounted on various buildings around the town.

Angel-spotters will be encouraged to wrap up warm and follow the trail, as with recent sculpture trail events, with details of the various locations being given on the Inspiring Angels website.

The logo for Inspiring Angels Ipswich

As part of the event, there will be an "angelic chorus" carol singing on December 18 on the steps of Ipswich Town Hall, featuring Hark the Herald Angels Sing.

People are being encouraged to get involved in all kinds of ways, from crocheting a mini angel or helping to decorate large angel wings to learning to play the harp... or even eating Angel Delight for a month!

Two colourful small angels created in readiness for the Inspiring Angels project

It is hoped the Angel Trail will return in future.

For more details of how to get involved, visit the Inspiring Angels website or search for @inspiringangelsipswich on Facebook and Instagram.







