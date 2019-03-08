E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Residents of Ipswich's Ribbans Park angry over new drainage system

PUBLISHED: 11:30 24 September 2019

The hole that has been created at Ribbans Park on the former St Clement's site. Picture: REBECCA ELIASU

The hole that has been created at Ribbans Park on the former St Clement's site. Picture: REBECCA ELIASU

Archant

Residents of a new housing development on the site of the former St Clement's Hospital in Ipswich have hit out after developers Bovis Homes dug a large "hole" near their properties.

The hole has been dug on Ribbans Park - where new homes cost between £210,000 and £450,000 - and resident Rebecca Eliasu said none of her neighbours had known about it before diggers moved in.

She said: "It was sold to us as a communal area and after speaking with all the neighbours it hasn't been highlighted to any of us. We received a letter a week after the work had started."

The company had said it would put a small fence up around the hole - but she felt there was a real danger children could fall in while playing near the hole.

Mrs Eliasu said she and many of her neighbours had bought expensive new houses on the development because it was sold as an attractive place to live - but this had ruined its appearance.

So far the hole had been left uncovered with temporary fencing put up around it which ruined the look of the area.

A spokesman for Bovis Homes said the work to create an urban drainage system was a planning requirement as part of the consent for the development - and was designed to protect the new homes from the risk of flooding.

He said: "It is a common feature in many new-home locations. It is still in the process of being constructed at Ribbans Park, but will be landscaped and will become an attractive haven for wildlife.

"This landscaping will take place over the next month, and will see the area turfed rather than seeded so residents looking out onto this area do not have to wait for grass seeds to grow.

"This feature has been part of the plans for two years, following input into the original proposals from Anglian Water, and is included on the technical drawings that are supplied to customers via their solicitors, and which they sign off before purchasing their new home.

"They are also publicly available on the local authority's planning website."

Ribbans Park is in the grounds of the former hospital, which has been converted into a new development of houses and flats called Belgrove Place by Colchester-based Lanswood Residential.

