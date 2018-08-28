Frustrated drivers hit out over ‘utterly ridiculous’ traffic nightmare

Drivers have taken to social media to vent their frustration over the gridlock in Ipswich town centre last night after rush hour traffic was brought to a grinding halt.

Thousands of commuters were caught up in the traffic nightmare caused by a lorry overturned on the A14 earlier in the day, resulting in tailbacks along the arterial routes and chaos right across town as traffic diverted.

Workers in the town centre were stuck in the one-way system for hours with some reporting it took three-hours for a journey that would normally take 25 minutes.

Posting on the Ipswich Star Facebook page, Christine Twist said: “One road near me was so blocked a police car couldn’t get through, had to reverse down the road and go a different way.”

Karen Williamson posted: “It took my kids’ dad an extra hour and a half to collect them from school”

Andy Bumstead added: “Utterly ridiculous how one lorry can cause 10 hours of chaos. Not good enough from whoever was involved in clearing that mess up.”

What can be done?

Lots of heated discussion were flying around on the Facebook page last night with many calling for a new bypass for the town.

Al Robertson posted: “How bad has it got to get to have anything done about our main roads!!!

“My entire life they’ve been talking about various things, I can’t live long enough to see anything happen by the looks of it.”

James Parker added: “One road closed causes all this, time for a new bypass.”

Ironically,it emerged yesterday that plans for an Ipswich northern bypass have been delayed.

