Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 11°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Frustrated drivers hit out over ‘utterly ridiculous’ traffic nightmare

PUBLISHED: 09:14 06 December 2018 | UPDATED: 09:20 06 December 2018

Lorries added to the traffic chaos in Ipswich town centre last night Picture: SUZANNE DAY

Lorries added to the traffic chaos in Ipswich town centre last night Picture: SUZANNE DAY

Archant

Drivers have taken to social media to vent their frustration over the gridlock in Ipswich town centre last night after rush hour traffic was brought to a grinding halt.

Thousands of commuters were caught up in the traffic nightmare caused by a lorry overturned on the A14 earlier in the day, resulting in tailbacks along the arterial routes and chaos right across town as traffic diverted.

Workers in the town centre were stuck in the one-way system for hours with some reporting it took three-hours for a journey that would normally take 25 minutes.

Posting on the Ipswich Star Facebook page, Christine Twist said: “One road near me was so blocked a police car couldn’t get through, had to reverse down the road and go a different way.”

Karen Williamson posted: “It took my kids’ dad an extra hour and a half to collect them from school”

Andy Bumstead added: “Utterly ridiculous how one lorry can cause 10 hours of chaos. Not good enough from whoever was involved in clearing that mess up.”

What can be done?

Lots of heated discussion were flying around on the Facebook page last night with many calling for a new bypass for the town.

Al Robertson posted: “How bad has it got to get to have anything done about our main roads!!!

“My entire life they’ve been talking about various things, I can’t live long enough to see anything happen by the looks of it.”

James Parker added: “One road closed causes all this, time for a new bypass.”

Ironically,it emerged yesterday that plans for an Ipswich northern bypass have been delayed.

You can read the story on it here.

Topic Tags:

Four car crash partially closes A12

27 minutes ago Will Jefford
The A12 is partially closed after a car crash near the Capel St Mary turn off near Ipswich. Picture: GREGG BROWN

A serious four car collision is causing long delays on the A12 heading towards Ipswich.

Frustrated drivers hit out over ‘utterly ridiculous’ traffic nightmare

15 minutes ago Suzanne Day
Lorries added to the traffic chaos in Ipswich town centre last night Picture: SUZANNE DAY

Drivers have taken to social media to vent their frustration over the gridlock in Ipswich town centre last night after rush hour traffic was brought to a grinding halt.

Thick cloud to produce periodic showers as warm weather takes hold

08:12 Will Jefford
Asperitas Cloud over Ipswich. If you are interested in clouds, take a look at the Cloud Appreciation Society website - amazing images. Also, the Cloud Spotters Guide is a fascinating book.

A grey and gloomy day will see some rainy spells with unseasonably warm weather set to stick around.

Suffolk rap fans publish cookbook featuring recipes from some of the world’s biggest DJs, MCs and producers

08:05 Jessica Hill
Samuel �Fatty� Hemingway and Scott �Booda� Picture: Jahed Quddus

You might not think to associate hip hop with the art of cuisine, but according to Suffolk rapper Scott “Booda” French, “food and rap is a pairing as logical as bacon and eggs”.

Survey launched to seek community views on new Woodbridge youth centre

05:30 Katy Sandalls
An architect's CGI image of how the new Jetty Lane centre could look Picture: CONFABRICOR

A new survey has been launched to find out what community members want to see in a brand-new youth centre being created in Woodbridge.

Video ‘I’m more than just that heritage’ – Helen Pankhurst readies herself for chancellor role

05:30 Dominic Moffitt
Helen Pankhurst says that she is more than just her heritage Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSA

Her ancestors fought for British women’s suffrage and soon she will become the first chancellor of the University of Suffolk.

Family’s thanks for tributes to much-loved football referee who died suddenly

07:43 Andrew Papworth
Daniel Mason is pictured in his new referee’s kit in April 2007. Picture: COURTESY OF SUFFOLK FA

Relatives of a popular football referee have thanked those who have paid emotional tributes to him after his sudden death.

Survey launched to seek community views on new Woodbridge youth centre

05:30 Katy Sandalls
An architect's CGI image of how the new Jetty Lane centre could look Picture: CONFABRICOR

A new survey has been launched to find out what community members want to see in a brand-new youth centre being created in Woodbridge.

Ipswich teenager targeted by group in revenge attack, court hears

Yesterday, 17:26 Jane Hunt
Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Ipswich teenager Tavis Spencer-Aitkens was allegedly “butchered” to death in a revenge attack by members of a rival group, the first day of a murder trial has heard.

A14 between Nacton and Seven Hills reopens after day of chaos on roads

Yesterday, 21:11 Adam Howlett
An overturned lorry blocked both lanes of the eastbound carriageway Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Highways England has confirmed the A14 between Nacton and Seven Hills is now fully open to traffic after a day of chaos on the roads.

Most read

A14 between Nacton and Seven Hills reopens after day of chaos on roads

An overturned lorry blocked both lanes of the eastbound carriageway Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Orwell Bridge closed as overturned lorry causes traffic chaos

Highways England warned drivers that moving the lorry would be a protracted recovery operation Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Ipswich teenager targeted by group in revenge attack, court hears

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Updated A14 eastbound disruption expected to continue until 11pm - stretch between Nacton and Sevenhills remains closed

Traffic is at a standstill in Portman Road because of the Orwell Bridge chaos Picture: SUZANNE DAY

Orwell Bridge partly reopens as cars released from standstill traffic

Highways England warned drivers that moving the lorry would be a protracted recovery operation Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Family’s thanks for tributes to much-loved football referee who died suddenly

Daniel Mason is pictured in his new referee’s kit in April 2007. Picture: COURTESY OF SUFFOLK FA
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide