Bins located across Ipswich to help victims of domestic abuse

One of the bins can be found at Cathy Frost's Loveone on St Peters Street - Credit: Miranda Acres

A new initiative has been launched in Ipswich, inviting residents to spread good and support victims of domestic abuse.

A collection of bins have been distributed across the Ipswich town centre where people can donate good-quality clothes, towels, coats, hats, scarves and gloves, as well as toys, unopened toiletries, and non-perishable foods.

Bin at the Ipswich Town Hall - Credit: Miranda Acres

The ACTober campaign, hosted by Anglia Care Trust, a multi-service charity that works across Suffolk, Norfolk and Essex, aims to support victims of domestic abuse, who either live in their own or ACT accommodation.

The initiative marks World Homeless Day and World Mental Health Day.

In the last three years, the charity that supports families with varied issues has helped 1,538 victims of domestic abuse.

The bins are located at the Ipswich Town Hall, Dial Lane Books on Dial Lane, Love One on St Peters Street and at the ACT Reception on 8 The Square in Martlesham Heath.

One of the bins can be found at Karen Jones' Dial Lane Books - Credit: Miranda Acres

Jane Simpson, the CEO of Anglia Care Trust, said: “The increased strain on a household as the cost-of-living crisis kicks in is going to cause pressure; in turn, this will lead to an increase in domestic abuse and coercive control.

“We already know that people are staying with their abusers because they believe that, financially, they don’t have a choice.

“We anticipate more homelessness as people find themselves in rent and mortgage arrears, which in turn will put a strain on our Money Advice, Housing and all of our other services.

“Many people who have never felt vulnerable before will find themselves looking for support from our charity. This is why it is of paramount importance that we do whatever we can to support them.

“Donating during ACTober will help individuals with the essentials they need when fleeing from whatever unfortunate situation they have found themselves in.”

One key service, developed by the charity in partnership with Suffolk County Council, is the Suffolk Domestic Abuse helpline, a 24-hour, free helpline for support, advice and action on domestic abuse: 0800 977 5690.

The service is for people experiencing abuse, friends and families worried about others, and professionals needing guidance for their service users.