Firebreathers to shock partygoers at huge Ipswich ball

PUBLISHED: 12:53 13 September 2019 | UPDATED: 12:53 13 September 2019

Anglia Care Trust is preparing to organise its second annual charity ball. Picture: ANGLIA CARE TRUST

Firebreathers are set to wow partygoers to one of Suffolk's biggest balls of the year - all to raise funds for people facing major crises.

Ipswich-based Anglia Care Trust (ACT) was set up several years ago to provide support for people in a variety of situations such as domestic abuse, debt, homelessness and finding work.

Rather than passing people around different organisations at the very moment they need immediate help, ACT aims to provide one point of support for people throughout their situations.

But like all charities it needs money to support those in need - so is organising is second annual charity ball at Ipswich Town Hall on Friday, November 15.

While most balls might include a nice meal and some dancing, ACT's is a bit different - with stilt walkers serving the hundreds of guests welcome drinks and firebreathers, acrobatics and magicians providing entertainment.

There is of course also a three-course feast with wine and a table top raffle, as well as a silent charity auction.

Jane Simpson, director of business support at ACT, said: "ACT are a charity that has doubled in size over the last three years and, what makes us unique is that we support a whole person rather than one aspect of their lives.

"For example, if a survivor of domestic abuse is referred to us, we can support them with money advice, housing, employment advice, family services etc.

"We work with other agencies and charities but we're proud to offer a whole host of services ourselves - we work holistically and we'd like our services to be more widely recognised within our community."

Tickets are available here.

