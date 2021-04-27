Major new depot could bring 180 jobs to Ipswich

Published: 6:45 AM April 27, 2021

The last vacant land at Anglia Parkway North could become a new depot. - Credit: Paul Geater

A major new depot for a Suffolk-based company is set to be created on the outskirts of Ipswich - bringing 180 jobs to the town.

Industrial Waste Jetting Systems (IWJS) Ltd is based in Woolpit but has depots around the country, including Manchester, Bradford, Lincoln and Bishops Stortford.

It is a major company which offers sewer services, waste management and industrial cleaning to major infrastructure providers, including the transport industry and other public utilities.

It now hopes to move into a new depot off Anglia Parkway North, beside the Anglia Retail Park off Bury Road and near the junction with the A14.

It says the move would "be a significant boost to the local economy".

A planning application for what is the last vacant site on the industrial site has been lodged with Ipswich council's planning department.

It says the depot would operate around the clock, because some of its work is on road and rail infrastructure that has to be done at night.

However, the busiest time of the day for the firm is early in the morning, before the rush-hour as vehicles leave their day's work.

The site would be the the base of 50 commercial vehicles - mainly rigid lorries - and would be used by up to 150 cars owned by staff.

However, these would never all be there at the same time, so space for 40 lorries and 15 cars would be adequate. When the lorries are out, the space could be used by cars.

The application has been made by Reads Property Developments, which wants to build the depot for IWJS Ltd. Its application says the site is part of an industrial estate which has been allocated for industrial use.

It says it wants to bring staff from several small sites together at one major depot.

It is some way from residential properties on the Old Norwich Road, but sound-absorbing fencing would be installed to reduce the impact of any noise.

The application points out that Anglia Parkway North is already used by large delivery lorries bringing stock to the units on the Anglia Retail Park.

The application concludes: "This development would create 180 jobs based in Ipswich which would be a significant boost to the local economy.

"The use is supported in principle by the Local Plan allocations.

"Retail would be inappropriate in this backland situation. The site is really suited to a transport depot because of its good links to the trunk road network."

The application is expected to be discussed by the borough's planning and development committee during the summer.