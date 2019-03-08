Four teens arrested after weapons and drugs found inside car
PUBLISHED: 12:15 12 May 2019 | UPDATED: 12:15 12 May 2019
Police discovered drugs and weapons inside a car pulled over for being driven erratically in Ipswich.
Officers made four arrests in connection with the search of a vehicle at Anglia Retail Park, off Bury Road, at about 1am on Sunday.
Inside the vehicle, they discovered a BB gun, a screwdriver and a quantity of cannabis.
An 18-year-old was arrested on suspicion of a class B drug possession, driving with no insurance and possession of an offensive weapon.
A 19-year-old and 16-year-old were both arrested on suspicion of class B drug possession, possession of an offensive weapon, possession of firearm offences and possession with intent to supply drugs.
Another 19-year-old was arrested on suspicion of a class B drug possession, possession of an offensive weapon and possession with intent to supply drugs.
They were taken for questioning at Martlesham Heath investigation centre.
