Four teens arrested after weapons and drugs found inside car

The entrance to Anglia Retail Park Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Police discovered drugs and weapons inside a car pulled over for being driven erratically in Ipswich.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Officers made four arrests in connection with the search of a vehicle at Anglia Retail Park, off Bury Road, at about 1am on Sunday.

Inside the vehicle, they discovered a BB gun, a screwdriver and a quantity of cannabis.

You may also want to watch:

An 18-year-old was arrested on suspicion of a class B drug possession, driving with no insurance and possession of an offensive weapon.

A 19-year-old and 16-year-old were both arrested on suspicion of class B drug possession, possession of an offensive weapon, possession of firearm offences and possession with intent to supply drugs.

Another 19-year-old was arrested on suspicion of a class B drug possession, possession of an offensive weapon and possession with intent to supply drugs.

They were taken for questioning at Martlesham Heath investigation centre.