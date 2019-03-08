Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 15°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Four teens arrested after weapons and drugs found inside car

PUBLISHED: 12:15 12 May 2019 | UPDATED: 12:15 12 May 2019

The entrance to Anglia Retail Park Picture: ARCHANT

The entrance to Anglia Retail Park Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Police discovered drugs and weapons inside a car pulled over for being driven erratically in Ipswich.

Officers made four arrests in connection with the search of a vehicle at Anglia Retail Park, off Bury Road, at about 1am on Sunday.

Inside the vehicle, they discovered a BB gun, a screwdriver and a quantity of cannabis.

You may also want to watch:

An 18-year-old was arrested on suspicion of a class B drug possession, driving with no insurance and possession of an offensive weapon.

A 19-year-old and 16-year-old were both arrested on suspicion of class B drug possession, possession of an offensive weapon, possession of firearm offences and possession with intent to supply drugs.

Another 19-year-old was arrested on suspicion of a class B drug possession, possession of an offensive weapon and possession with intent to supply drugs.

They were taken for questioning at Martlesham Heath investigation centre.

Most Read

People evacuated from homes as major fire engulfs former Fisons site in Bramford

Dramatic aerial photo showing the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford Picture: SKY CAM EAST

Chantry Academy warn of potential planned fight

Principal of Chantry Academy Craig D'Cunha Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

WATCH – Dramatic footage shows cars stuck in floods after downpour

A car is stuck in flood water at the bottom of Landseer Road in Ipswich Picture: CHARLIE AMY SCOTT

Missing Ipswich girl, nine, found safe and well

Annmarie has now been found safe and well in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Group of 30 youngsters involved in Ipswich park fight

The entrance to Gippeswyk Park in Ipswich. A large group of around 30 youngsters were reportedly involved in a fight in the park on Friday Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

People evacuated from homes as major fire engulfs former Fisons site in Bramford

Dramatic aerial photo showing the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford Picture: SKY CAM EAST

Chantry Academy warn of potential planned fight

Principal of Chantry Academy Craig D'Cunha Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

WATCH – Dramatic footage shows cars stuck in floods after downpour

A car is stuck in flood water at the bottom of Landseer Road in Ipswich Picture: CHARLIE AMY SCOTT

Missing Ipswich girl, nine, found safe and well

Annmarie has now been found safe and well in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Group of 30 youngsters involved in Ipswich park fight

The entrance to Gippeswyk Park in Ipswich. A large group of around 30 youngsters were reportedly involved in a fight in the park on Friday Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Four teens arrested after weapons and drugs found inside car

The entrance to Anglia Retail Park Picture: ARCHANT

Group of 30 youngsters involved in Ipswich park fight

The entrance to Gippeswyk Park in Ipswich. A large group of around 30 youngsters were reportedly involved in a fight in the park on Friday Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Are you among the crowd in our Midnight Walk gallery?

Midnight Walk 2019 Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Don’t fall victim to HMRC scammers claiming you owe tax

Bogus callers and rogue traders have been reported in Suffolk Picture: ANTONY KELLY

‘It certainly made me nervous’... Achilles boss Andy Coote after Cornard’s stirring comeback

Achilles celebrate winning the Suffolk Senior Cup final at Portman Road Picture: ROSS HALLS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists