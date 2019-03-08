Partly Cloudy

Power and water restored after this morning's problems

PUBLISHED: 10:46 16 April 2019

Residents in Ravenswood and Kesgrave have been affected by power cuts and water shortages Picture: ANGLIAN WATER WEBSITE

Residents in Ravenswood and Kesgrave have been affected by power cuts and water shortages Picture: ANGLIAN WATER WEBSITE

ANGLIAN WATER

Residents across Ipswich have been disrupted by power cuts and water shortages this morning.

Uk Power Networks and Anglian Water have confirmed that issues caused by the power cut have now been resolved.

The disruption to the water and power supply saw people living in Kesgrave and Ravenswood take to Facebook to complain they couldn't have their morning cup of tea.

A spokesperson for Anglia Water said that a number of their water pumps stopped working because of a lack of power.

They have confirmed some of their customers may have experienced very low water pressure or had no water at all.

The water is now back on and they have teams in the Ravenswood area checking the pressure is returning to normal.

Residents have been warned that after any interruption to the water supply the water may look slightly unusual.

UK Power Networks confirmed that the power supply was restored at 8.40am this morning.

If you live in the Ravenswood or Kesgrave area of Ipswich and are still experiencing problems with your power or water supply please get in touch with us via the Ipswich Star Facebook page.





