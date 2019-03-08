Disruption for nine months as 2km of water pipes installed near Ipswich

The new 2km pipe will improve water supply in Holbrook and surrounding areas - but cause delays in the meantime. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY Archant

A new £1.7million water pipe is to help keep the taps running in areas surrounding Ipswich - but will mean nine months of disruption while it is installed.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Anglian Water said the new 2km stretch of pipe in Holbrook "will help to improve the existing water network, ensuring a resilient water supply for the future and keeping taps running in Holbrook, Shotley and Stutton for years to come".

But it will come at a short-term cost, with the works not due to be completed until June 2020.

Anglian Water has scheduled the work, which started on Monday, September 30, in phases to ensure it is contained within a small area and disruption is minimised.

However it has warned delays might be possible, with road closures in place in Hyams Lane, Church Hill, Ipswich Road and Primose Hill at different stages.

Teams will be on site at from 7.30am to 5.30pm Monday to Friday, as well as occasionally at weekends.

You may also want to watch:

David Hartley, Anglian Water spokesman, said: "We're always looking for ways to improve and enhance the resilience of our water network, and this work is just another example of our commitment to making sure that our network meets the demands of the local population.

"The improvements to the network will help to reduce the likelihood of future bursts and low water pressure in the areas of Holbrook, Shotley and Stutton, keeping customers' taps flowing for years."

Hyams Lane will be closed from the junction of Church Lane to Hales Grove for eight weeks from September 30.

Church Hill, up to the junction with Back Lane, will have a road closure in place for approximately three weeks from November 25.

Primrose Hill will be closed for four weeks, between Back Hill and Brooklyn House, from December 16, with all roads reopened over the Christmas period.

Ipswich Road will be the last to be closed, between Hyams Lane North to Woodlands Road, for 18 weeks from January 13 2020.

However, the dates are subject to change and are dependent on the progression of works.

More information can be found here.