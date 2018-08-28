Cloudy

Burst water main investigation to be brought forward amid widespread complaints

PUBLISHED: 19:05 03 January 2019

The site of the latest burst main in Holbrooke Village Picture: TERRY PEY

The site of the latest burst main in Holbrooke Village Picture: TERRY PEY

Archant

An investigation into frequent burst water mains is due to be brought forward after complaints from angry residents.

The Street in Holbrook flooded following a burst water pipe in March, 2017 Picture: ARCHANTThe Street in Holbrook flooded following a burst water pipe in March, 2017 Picture: ARCHANT

Anglian Water will bring forward its investigation into the repeated burst water pipes plaguing Holbrook after councillors and residents told the firm to find long-term solutions to the problem.

The village has experienced 12 burst water mains since 2017, with some causing long-lasting damage and disruption including sink-holes and closed roads.

The latest calls from councillors and Holbrook residents came after another burst water main in Primrose Hill closed the road.

A spokesman for Anglian Water said: “We know there have been a number of repeated burst mains in the Shotley Peninsula area over the past few years.

A car almost sunk into a hole opened up by a burst water main in the village Picture: ARCHANTA car almost sunk into a hole opened up by a burst water main in the village Picture: ARCHANT

“We hate disrupting our customers so we’ve brought forward our investigations to find out exactly what is causing the issue in this area.

“We’ll be attending the local parish council meeting in February to share the results of these investigations and discuss the best and least disruptive solution to resolve the issue.”

Derek Davis, district councillor for the Berners ward, called on Anglian Water to invest in rectifying the problems.

He said: “It has been an ongoing issue for some time.

“It seems they’re working hard but with a system of Victorian pipes, the peninsula needs an investment for this recurring problem.

“I would urge Anglian Water to look at a long-term strategy and not just a sticking plaster.”

The water problems have seen no end of damage to the village.

In March 2017 a 4ft deep sinkhole came close to swallowing a car in Heathfield Road.

But burst pipes in the village can affect the wider Shotley Peninsular something that was seen back in June, 2018.

On Tuesday June 5, another burst main in Church Hill Road, Holbrook, caused problems for houses in Ipswich, Shotley, Copdock, Capel St Mary and East Bergholt.

Village resident Terry Pey, had his drive replaced twice by Anglian Water due to the damage caused by burst mains.

He sas that the “lives of thousands of people” are disrupted frequently as a result of the problems.

