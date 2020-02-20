E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Roadworks causing major delays in Ipswich's Norwich Road

PUBLISHED: 13:56 20 February 2020 | UPDATED: 13:57 20 February 2020

Road works down Norwich Road causing a build up of traffic Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Road works down Norwich Road causing a build up of traffic Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Charlotte Bond

Three-way traffic lights set up by Anglian Water for two days of planned roadworks are causing traffic chaos close to Ipswich town centre.

Road works down Norwich Road causing a build up of traffic Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDRoad works down Norwich Road causing a build up of traffic Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

The traffic controls were set up on Thursday near clothing shop Coes after rush hour in preparation for two days of work, affecting Norwich Road and Orford Street.

You may also want to watch:

As one of the main routes into Ipswich town centre, it has been warned that delays are likely whilst the controls are in place on the already busy road.

The work is to install a new connection in the area and the controls will be manned from 7.30am until 9.30am and between 4.30pm and 6.30pm.

Road works down Norwich Road causing a build up of traffic Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDRoad works down Norwich Road causing a build up of traffic Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

They will be run automatically at all other times of day and are planned to last until Friday, February 21.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Truckers told they had lost jobs in text message

Go Freight liveried vehicles in a yard near its headquarters in The Havens, Ipswich Picture: SARAH CHAMBERS

Police cordon off building after roof panels come loose

Police tape is in place on the prominent building Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police respond to reports of ‘indecent exposure’ at busy pool

Police were called to Felixstowe Leisure Centre Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man exposes himself to 11-year-old at popular swimming pool

Crown Pools in Ipswich. Picture: EMILY TOWNSEND

Site of popular Ipswich restaurants Frankie & Benny’s and Chiquito for sale

Frankie & Benny's and Chiquito sites in Nacton Road have gone up for sale. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR/ARCHANT

Most Read

Truckers told they had lost jobs in text message

Go Freight liveried vehicles in a yard near its headquarters in The Havens, Ipswich Picture: SARAH CHAMBERS

Police cordon off building after roof panels come loose

Police tape is in place on the prominent building Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police respond to reports of ‘indecent exposure’ at busy pool

Police were called to Felixstowe Leisure Centre Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man exposes himself to 11-year-old at popular swimming pool

Crown Pools in Ipswich. Picture: EMILY TOWNSEND

Site of popular Ipswich restaurants Frankie & Benny’s and Chiquito for sale

Frankie & Benny's and Chiquito sites in Nacton Road have gone up for sale. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR/ARCHANT

Latest from the Ipswich Star

CCTV catches theft from Suffolk Food Hall

Police would like to speak with this man in connection to a theft on Thursday, January 30. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Investigation closed into alleged sexual assault of boy in Ipswich park

Police were investigating an incident which happened in Gippeswyk Park on Friday, February 7. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Site of popular Ipswich restaurants Frankie & Benny’s and Chiquito for sale

Frankie & Benny's and Chiquito sites in Nacton Road have gone up for sale. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR/ARCHANT

Roadworks causing major delays in Ipswich’s Norwich Road

Road works down Norwich Road causing a build up of traffic Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Man stepped out of moving car on A14, police say

The incident happened at 12.05am on the A14 in Felixstowe near the roundabout with Walton Avenue. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS
Drive 24