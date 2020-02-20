Roadworks causing major delays in Ipswich's Norwich Road

Road works down Norwich Road causing a build up of traffic Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Charlotte Bond

Three-way traffic lights set up by Anglian Water for two days of planned roadworks are causing traffic chaos close to Ipswich town centre.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Road works down Norwich Road causing a build up of traffic Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Road works down Norwich Road causing a build up of traffic Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

The traffic controls were set up on Thursday near clothing shop Coes after rush hour in preparation for two days of work, affecting Norwich Road and Orford Street.

You may also want to watch:

As one of the main routes into Ipswich town centre, it has been warned that delays are likely whilst the controls are in place on the already busy road.

The work is to install a new connection in the area and the controls will be manned from 7.30am until 9.30am and between 4.30pm and 6.30pm.

Road works down Norwich Road causing a build up of traffic Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Road works down Norwich Road causing a build up of traffic Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

They will be run automatically at all other times of day and are planned to last until Friday, February 21.