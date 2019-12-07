E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Residents ask is yellow water safe to drink?

PUBLISHED: 12:40 07 December 2019 | UPDATED: 12:40 07 December 2019

Yellow water has been coming out of taps in Kesgrave near Ipswich Picture: DAN DRAKE

People living in Kesgrave near Ipswich have voiced their concerns after yellow water started coming out of their taps yesterday.

The problem has continued today with residents taking to Facebook sharing pictures of the discoloured water and asking if it is safe to drink.

Issues with the water have been reported to Anglian Water from a number of residents both yesterday and this morning.

A spokeswoman for Anglian Water has reassured people living in the area that the yellow water is "Perfectly safe to drink".

She said: "The water discolouration is quite common if there has been work going on in the area as this can often stir up some sediment in the iron pipes.

"Usually the water will settle down on its own and it is nothing to worry about."

The spokeswoman said that engineers are expected to be in the Kesgrave today carrying out some tests on the water.

Read more: Burst pipe causes cloudy tap water and road closures in Suffolk village



