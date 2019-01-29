Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 6°C

min temp: -2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Ipswich set for 15 weeks of roadworks near Cardinal Park

29 January, 2019 - 11:56
The road works, on Commercial Road and Grafton Way, are expected to last for 15 weeks. Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

The road works, on Commercial Road and Grafton Way, are expected to last for 15 weeks. Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Archant

A busy area near Cardinal Park in Ipswich is set for 15 weeks of roadworks as Anglian Water replaces sewer pipes in Grafton Way and Commercial Road.

Work on the project is set to start on Monday, February 4, which is expected to cause huge disruption to traffic in the area.

The vital project, an £800,000 scheme, looks to upgrade the pipes to reduce the future risk of flooding.

The work will see a lane closure on Commercial Road and temporary traffic lights on Grafton Way.

Regan Harris from Anglian Water, said: “We know that this vital upgrade work may cause disruption for local people and road users, and we’re sorry about this.

“There are lots of other utility services already in the footpaths and highway, so to ensure the safe installation of the new sewer pipe, our only option is to install the pipe by using open cut trenches.

“Our team will be working hard to complete the work as quickly as possible and get things back to normal for local residents and road users.

She added: “We would like to thank road users, residents and businesses for their patience while we complete this vital work and apologise for any disruption it may cause.

“We hope that people understand how important this work is and that its benefits will outweigh any temporary inconvenience.”

The water company previously installed 200 metres worth of pipe outside Ipswich Railway Station in 2017, the first stage of its plan to refurbish the sewer network in the area.

Mrs Harris said “In order for the scheme to be completed, traffic management will be in place to allow our teams to work safely on what is a busy road in the area.

“The initial phase of the works will see a lane closure on Commercial Road.

“This will be followed by two-way traffic lights on Grafton Way.

“The slip road from Commercial Road to Princes Street will also be closed temporarily, however a full diversion route will be in effect.”

As well as the lane closures, further traffic management will be put in place on Princes Street and Ranelagh Road for the final step of the scheme while the previously installed pipe at the railway station is linked to the new pipe.

Electronic signage will also be installed to guide motorists around the roadworks.

For updates on the scheme see www.angliawater.co.uk/yourarea

Most Read

Pret is no longer opening a shop in Ipswich

The Pret a Manger colours were added to the Grimwade's building in November Picture: KATY SANDALLS

Broken down lorry led to A14 four-mile traffic jam

The A14 is heavily congested westbound past Sproughton, Ipswich, Claydon and Great Blakenham Picture: JENNY TURNER

Youth denies ringing round to organise revenge attack

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Pictire: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Fatality as person struck by train near Needham Market

The person was hit by a train near to Needham Market Picture: NEIL PERRY

Furnishings and collectables store that became a magnet for geeks is now closing

Paul Richards is closing down his business, Fun and Funky Furnishings Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Pret is no longer opening a shop in Ipswich

#includeImage($article, 225)

Broken down lorry led to A14 four-mile traffic jam

#includeImage($article, 225)

Youth denies ringing round to organise revenge attack

#includeImage($article, 225)

Fatality as person struck by train near Needham Market

#includeImage($article, 225)

Furnishings and collectables store that became a magnet for geeks is now closing

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Schoolgirl, 11, approached by ‘man in silver taxi’

Fentons Way in Kesgrave, where a schoolgirl reported being approached by a man in a silver car claiming to be a taxi Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Pret is no longer opening a shop in Ipswich

The Pret a Manger colours were added to the Grimwade's building in November Picture: KATY SANDALLS

Snow warning issued for tonight

Forecasters predict 5cm of snow in Suffolk overnight. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Scum’ cartel bosses will be ‘hounded out’ as drug lines into Suffolk halve

Officers from Suffolk police carry out a drug raid in Ipswich Picture: KAREN WILLIE

Snow could hit earlier as weather warning is brought forward

Christchurch Park, Ipswich, during last year's Beast from the East SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists