Water company hopes restaurant advice will keep pipes free of Yorkshire puddings

PUBLISHED: 12:10 26 February 2019 | UPDATED: 12:31 26 February 2019

The sight of wet Yorkshire Puddings greeted the team as they opened the sewer in Ipswich Picture: ANGLIA WATER

Archant

One drain full of Yorkshire puddings and a nationwide discussion later, Anglian Water have spoken to potential culprits about keeping their pipes clear.

After being reported on by this newspaper, the blocked drain found national fame as daily papers, Sky News and even BBC Radio 1’s Greg James shared the story of the soggy food removed from the sewer.

The water company have reportedly taken out more than a few strange items from this pipe work - including cutlery and a whole mop head.

They have now spoken to the restaurants in the surrounding area, explaining what is and is not appropriate to try and dispose of down the drain.

In a tweet, Anglian Water said: “Have you seen the Suffolk sewer Yorkshire puddings in the news?

“This sewer has been regularly blocked by fat, food and other items. We’re working with restaurant owners in the area, and with better training for their staff hopefully we can keep this pipe flowing!”

No-one has stepped forward to claim the pudding-berg as their own, but Anglian Water hope the new advice will keep their pipes free of blockages.

