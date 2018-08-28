Heavy Rain

BAFTA award-winning animators visit college students

PUBLISHED: 12:21 05 December 2018

Award-winning animator Jim Le Fevre with organiser and teacher Ross Barrett Picture: JOHN NICE

Award-winning animator Jim Le Fevre with organiser and teacher Ross Barrett Picture: JOHN NICE

Archant

Students in Ipswich were given a masterclass in a visit from BAFTA-winning animator Jim Le Fevre.

College students at the careers fair Picture: JOHN NICECollege students at the careers fair Picture: JOHN NICE

Jim Le Fevre won a new talent Bafta award for his film the Little Princess’ Birthday Party and visited the One Sixth Form College in Ipswich as part of a creative careers event.

Filmmakers, producers and media experts also attended as the college continue to ensure that arts subjects are not left in the dark.

Ross Barrett is media studies teacher and helped organise the creative showcase.

He said: “I read a recent statistic that claimed that one in four UK jobs is somehow involved in creative industries.

“This occasion was all about showing students opportunities that will hopefully help and inspire them in the future.

The college will continue to showcase their artistic talent with a production of Chicago in 2019.

BAFTA award-winning animators visit college students

