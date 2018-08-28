Ipswich café owner wants people to take a ‘kinder approach to how we live’

Anna Matthews from La Tour Cycle Cafe and Lucie Clayton who was donating items to the Giving Hub Picture: SUZANNE DAY Archant

A new ‘Giving Hub’ based at a café on Ipswich Waterfront has seen lots of grateful visitors on its first weekend, including members of the homeless community.

Kizzy and Anna launching the Giving Hub at the La Tour Cycle Cafe on Ipswich Waterfront Picture: GABRIELLE BLOOMFIELD Kizzy and Anna launching the Giving Hub at the La Tour Cycle Cafe on Ipswich Waterfront Picture: GABRIELLE BLOOMFIELD

La Tour Cycle Cafe had an influx of donations on their first day, including brand new guest towels, lovingly hand-knitted items, wellies, artwork and children’s books.

Customers at the café, which can be found close to DanceEast, have taken the kindness project to their hearts after La Tour posted about it on their Facebook page earlier this week.

They said: “We are really excited to announce that on Saturday morning we are launching our Giving Hub, we want to promote a kinder approach to how we live.

“Lots of us have cupboards full of stuff we no longer need, so the cafe will have a Giving Hub of good quality stuff that you can take, swop or pay what you feel.”

The team at the La Tour Cycle Cafe want people to donate their unwanted items and help homeless people and families in need Picture: KELLY WILL The team at the La Tour Cycle Cafe want people to donate their unwanted items and help homeless people and families in need Picture: KELLY WILL

The original post from the cafe has had 285 likes and Anna Matthews and her team at La Tour have been praised for their community initiative.

Anna hopes that the Giving Hub will be ongoing and said: “I think it is so interesting so many people have bought into the idea. There is a joy that someone will take your stuff and treasure it.”

As well as encouraging people to drop off their unwanted items Anna also wants people to dig through donations and see if there is anything they need.

She said: “If the homeless are wet or cold they can come and take a coat and if that gets wet they can come back and take another one.”

Donating items at the sale on Saturday morning was Lucie Clayton, who lives just outside Ipswich, originally she planned on selling her items, which included clothes and books, at a car-boot sale, but changed her mind when she heard about the Giving Hub.

Lucie said: “This is such a good idea it is a concept we should all go towards.

“I love the pre-loved concept, people are thinking about consuming less and consuming in different ways.”

She added: “I like the idea that I am passing things on for someone else to love. Rather than having books boxed up in the attic it would be lovely to think that children in Ipswich are reading them.”

The Giving Hub has a noticeboard for anyone that wants to donate larger items. There is no obligation to pay for items you take but you can make a donation at the till. This will go toward’s Anna’s work with the Home Hub which helps the homeless community in Ipswich.

