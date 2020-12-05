E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Artist couple open home studio for Christmas sale

05 December, 2020 - 19:00
Artists Annie Lee and her husband, Simon Farr, in their studio in Ipswich Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

A creative couple have opened the doors of their home studios in a converted stable block on the edge of Ipswich’s Christchurch Park.

Annie Lee with some of her pottery and ceramics Picture: DENISE BRADLEYAnnie Lee with some of her pottery and ceramics Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Ceramicist Annie Lee and illustrator Simon Farr are holding a weekend-long open studio Christmas sale at their Park Road home, next to the north entrance of the park.

Artist Simon Farr with some of his work Picture: DENISE BRADLEYArtist Simon Farr with some of his work Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

With few exhibitions taking place, along with the cancellation Suffolk Open Studios, displaying and selling work has been made more difficult for artists this year.

Customer Caro Wright browsing the pottery and ceramics Picture: DENISE BRADLEYCustomer Caro Wright browsing the pottery and ceramics Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Annie and Simon have been able to make use of the space while complying with tier two Covid-19 restrictions across their two purpose built studios.

Artists Simon Farr and Annie Lee's studio Picture: DENISE BRADLEYArtists Simon Farr and Annie Lee's studio Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Annie’s work includes domestic pottery, such as mugs and bowls, as well as larger structural fine art pieces, while painter and cartoonist Simon works in figurative illustration and portraiture.

The couple will be opening the studios again from 10am until 3pm on Sunday.

