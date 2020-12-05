Artist couple open home studio for Christmas sale
A creative couple have opened the doors of their home studios in a converted stable block on the edge of Ipswich’s Christchurch Park.
Ceramicist Annie Lee and illustrator Simon Farr are holding a weekend-long open studio Christmas sale at their Park Road home, next to the north entrance of the park.
With few exhibitions taking place, along with the cancellation Suffolk Open Studios, displaying and selling work has been made more difficult for artists this year.
Annie and Simon have been able to make use of the space while complying with tier two Covid-19 restrictions across their two purpose built studios.
Annie’s work includes domestic pottery, such as mugs and bowls, as well as larger structural fine art pieces, while painter and cartoonist Simon works in figurative illustration and portraiture.
The couple will be opening the studios again from 10am until 3pm on Sunday.
