‘I just love her – that’s it really’ – Suffolk couple celebrate 70 years of marriage

Jim and his wife Mary Froud celebrated 70 years of marriage at Haughgate House Nursing Home Picture: HEALTHCARE HOMES

A happy couple married for seven decades have celebrated their anniversary at a Woodbridge nursing home.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Jim and his wife Mary have been married for seven decades Picture: HEALTHCARE HOMES Jim and his wife Mary have been married for seven decades Picture: HEALTHCARE HOMES

Jim Froud, who is a resident at Haughgate House Nursing Home, marked the occasion with his wife Mary on November 24.

The 96-year-old World War II veteran, who served as a rear gunner in the Lancaster Bomber, met his future wife in Maidstone, Kent, after being introduced by a friend. They married in 1948 and moved to Suffolk in their later years.

Mr and Mrs Froud celebrated their milestone anniversary with a special party with family, friends and fellow relatives, enjoying a cake specially made by the home.

When asked about the secret to such a long and loving marriage, Mr Froud said: “We’ve had our ups and downs but I just love her – that’s it really.”

The couple enjoyed a cake made specially by the home Picture: HEALTHCARE HOMES The couple enjoyed a cake made specially by the home Picture: HEALTHCARE HOMES

Home manager Judith Morgan-Worrall said: “It was wonderful to see Jim and Mary celebrating such a special occasion, surrounded by their loved ones.

“On behalf of everyone at Haughgate House, we’d like to send our heartfelt congratulations on their 70 years of marriage.”