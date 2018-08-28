‘I just love her – that’s it really’ – Suffolk couple celebrate 70 years of marriage
PUBLISHED: 16:00 04 December 2018
A happy couple married for seven decades have celebrated their anniversary at a Woodbridge nursing home.
Jim Froud, who is a resident at Haughgate House Nursing Home, marked the occasion with his wife Mary on November 24.
The 96-year-old World War II veteran, who served as a rear gunner in the Lancaster Bomber, met his future wife in Maidstone, Kent, after being introduced by a friend. They married in 1948 and moved to Suffolk in their later years.
Mr and Mrs Froud celebrated their milestone anniversary with a special party with family, friends and fellow relatives, enjoying a cake specially made by the home.
When asked about the secret to such a long and loving marriage, Mr Froud said: “We’ve had our ups and downs but I just love her – that’s it really.”
Home manager Judith Morgan-Worrall said: “It was wonderful to see Jim and Mary celebrating such a special occasion, surrounded by their loved ones.
“On behalf of everyone at Haughgate House, we’d like to send our heartfelt congratulations on their 70 years of marriage.”