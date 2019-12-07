Masked campaigners stage town centre protest
PUBLISHED: 17:02 07 December 2019 | UPDATED: 17:25 07 December 2019
Archant
A group of protestors wearing Guy Fawkes masks - in a similar style to infamous hacker group Anonymous - were protesting in Ipswich town centre on Saturday afternoon.
The protestors were actually from animal rights group Anonymous for the Voiceless Picture: ARCHANT
You may also want to watch:
The protestors - who regularly make appearances in the town centre - could be seen holding signs reading 'TRUTH' while they stood still near the Cornhill.
However, the group were actually from the Ipswich branch of animal-rights activists Anonymous for the Voiceless (AV).
AV say their members wear the masks to "represent the fight for truth" against animal cruelty in the food industry.