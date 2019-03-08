Have you asked Google these 25 questions about life in Ipswich?

So many questions to ask Google about life in Ipswich in 2019. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO Archant

How much is a stamp, or a bus ticket, and how do you register with a doctor or dentist? There are lots of questions we all ask Google - so here are the answers to 25 top queries.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

How much does it cost to park at Ipswich Station? How much does it cost to park at Ipswich Station?

How much does it cost to park at Ipswich train station?

Ipswich Station car park is open 24 hours. If you pay on the day, the current rates are £11.80 peak rate (from 4am), £8 off-peak (from 9.30am), and £5 night rate, from 4pm-4am. The charge is also £5 at weekends and bank holidays. Season tickets are available, and it is possible to pay by mobile.

When do the clocks go back?

In 2019, clocks are due to go back at 2am on Sunday, October 27. This is to give lighter mornings during the winter, but also brings dark evenings. There has been some speculation though that they may stop being turned back and British Summer Time could become permanent.

When are the school summer holidays?

The general date for when the summer holiday will start in Ipswich and across Suffolk is Thursday, July 25. The last day of the holiday is officially Friday, August 30, but Monday, September 2 and Tuesday, September 3 are recommended non-pupil days in Suffolk and will be added on to the end for many schools. Holiday dates can vary, especially for academies, free schools and foundations.

Read more - school and college holiday dates in 2019



How much is park and ride?

First Norfolk & Suffolk run park and ride services from sites in London Road and Martlesham. If you board a bus at either of the sites, the all-day price is currently £3 via the mTicket phone app, or £3.20 if you pay on the bus. A young person (age five to 15) fare is £2 with mTicket, or £2.20 on bus. Concession pass holders can pay £1.70 all day on bus. Up to five people travelling together can buy a High5 group ticket for £5 on mTicket or £5.50 on bus. There are lower prices after 12 and on Saturdays. Higher Ipswich Zone prices apply if you don’t catch the bus at the car parks, but at other places on the route.

How much are Ipswich Buses tickets and how can you pay?

Ipswich adult fares are currently £1.10, £1.60 or £2.10 for single fares within the town, and £1.80, £2.80 or £3.80 for returns. If you are making two journeys within an hour, you can buy a transfer ticket for £2.70.

An all-day ticket is £4.50 and there are various TownRider tickets for longer periods. You can buy these at the enquiry office and top them up. You need to pay the exact fare on the bus or use a Contactless card.

What ID do you need to get child fares on Ipswich Buses?

Concessionary fares are available for five to 19-year-olds, £1.20 single, £2 return and £2.70 all day, plus other multi-trip tickets. But you will need the right photo ID to show the driver. An Ipswich Buses ID card costs £2, and is available from the enquiry office. You will need to take proof of age and fill in a form. Young people aged 16 to 19 need a free Endeavour card, which is available from Suffolk County Council online and can also be used as a cashless payment card. There is no charge for under-fives.

Where are public toilets in the town centre?

There are four sets of council-owned public toilets in Christchurch Park, including some at the Reg Driver visitor centre. There are also conveniences at Major’s Corner. The Buttermarket and Sailmakers shopping centres both also provide toilets for visitors during their hours of opening.

When do you need to apply for a school place?

The dates to apply for primary and high school places in Suffolk for 2019/20 are already past. More details about when and how to apply for 2020/21 and the closing dates for applications will be available from September 12, 2019.

When are the Ed Sheeran concerts in Chantry Park?

Superstar Ed’s 51-date world tour will end in Ipswich over the August Bank Holiday weekend. The concerts will be performed on August 23-26, 2019, with special guests The Darkness and Passenger, and Lewis Capaldi on the Sunday adn Monday gigs. Tickets for August 26 are still available via the official website.



Where are the post offices in Ipswich?

One of the two main post offices in Ipswich town centre is now within WH Smith in Westgate Street, after moving from its previous home in Sailmakers shopping centre. Its opening hours are from 9am to 5.30pm Monday to Saturday, and 10am to 2pm on Sunday. The other one is at 17 Carr Street, and is open from 9am to 5.30pm from Monday to Saturday. Other post offices in Ipswich are in Fore Street, Dales Road, Cliff Lane, Selkirk Road, Reynolds Road, Fircroft Road, Hawthorn Drive, Meredith Road, Surbiton Road and Maidenhall Green, and within the Co-op stores in Queens Way and Cauldwell Hall Road.

How much is a first class stamp?

A first-class stamp for a standard letter, weighing up to 100g, now costs 70p, after a 3p rise on March 25, 2019. The price for a second-class stamp is 61p.

How big is a small parcel?

According to the Royal Mail, a small parcel must not be over 45cm long, 35cm wide and 16cm deep. There are two weights of small parcel. The price to mail a first-class parcel up to 1kg is currently £3.55, and for a second-class parcel is £3. For a parcel of up to 2kg, the cost is £5.50 for first class and £3 for second class.

How much does it cost to park at Ipswich Hospital?

The current cost is £2 for up to three hours, £3 for up to three hours, £4 for up to four hours, and £7 for more than four hours, up to £7. Long-stay visitors can get a three-day permit for £4 or a seven-day permit for £7, by collecting a form from South Reception. Patients who have to visit frequently for certain conditions can pay a lower charge.

How do you register with an NHS dentist?

If there is a dental practice that is local to you or convenient for you, phone them to see whether they are accepting new NHS pateints. If you can’t find a dentist which is accepting NHS patients, call the NHS customer contact centre on 0300 311 2233. For emergency dental care, contact your usual dentist, or you can also call NHS 111.

Where can you go for a blood test?

Blood tests can often be carried out at your GP surgery. You can also have blood tests at the Riverside Clinic in Landseer Road, or at the phlebotomy department at Ipswich Hospital, but you will need paperwork from your doctor to attend.

How do you register with a doctor in Ipswich?

You can find the nearest GP surgeries to you by searching on the NHS website. This will also show you what facilities and services are available at a practice, and star ratings and reviews by other patients. When you apply, the practice must accept you unless it has reasonable grounds to refuse. This can be lack of capacity, or it may not be registering people who live outside the practice boundary. If you have a problem in finding a practice to register you, you can contact NHS England on 0300 311 2233.

Where can you report a crime?

If you need to report an urgent crime, call 999. For non-urgent crimes, you can fill in a form on the Suffolk Police website. You can also call 101 to report a crime that has already happened but does not require an immediate police response. Suffolk Police say they receive a high number of calls between 4pm and 8pm from Monday to Friday, so they advise calling at other times if possible.

What time does the last post go in Ipswich?

Last post times vary depending on which part of town you live in. In Ipswich town centre, the last collection time is 5pm on Monday to Friday for many postboxes, but there is a collection from Lloyds Avenue an hour later, at 6pm. The last collection in the town is made from the sorting office in Commercial Road. The office closes at 7pm from Monday to Friday, except on Wednesday when it closes at 8pm. However, last collection times vary, and the Royal Mail says the last collection time could be half an hour before the office closes.

How can you find an out-of-hours pharmacy in Ipswich?

Ipswich and East Suffolk CCG (Clinical Commissioning Group) has a list on its website of pharmacies which regularly open late, including those within supermarkets. You can also phone the NHS on 111 for details of pharmacy services in your area, or visit the NHS Choices website.

Where are there 24-hour supermarkets?

Tesco Ipswich Extra at Copdock and Martlesham Extra are both open 24 hours, except on Sundays. Sainsbury’s and Asda superstores do not open 24 hours, but are open until late at night. Sainsbury’s in Warren Heath closes at 11pm from Monday to Saturday, and their store in Hadleigh Road closes at 10pm. Asda in Goddard Road closes at midnight from Monday to Friday and 10pm on Saturdays. Their Stoke Park store closes at 9pm from Monday to Wednesday and on Saturdays, and at 10pm on Thursdays and Fridays. All these stores open from 10am to 4pm on Sundays.

Where can you get a passport photo taken?

Places in Ipswich where you can have a passport photo taken include Snappy Snaps in The Thoroughfare, Jessops in The Buttermarket, Max Spielmann within Tesco Extra at Martlesham, Timpson in The Walk and within Tesco Extra at Copdock,

When are the recycling centres open?

There are household waste recycling centres run by Suffolk County Council in Portman’s Walk, Ipswich, off Sir Alf Ramsey Way, and at Foxhall Road, Brightwell, a mile before Foxhall Stadium. From April to September, they are open from 9am to 5pm every day except Wednesdays, when they are closed. From May to August, there is late opening to 7pm on Thursdays. From October to March, opening hours are 9am to 4pm, again with the exception of Wednesdays. The centres close on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day. You can check @suffolkrc on Twitter before travelling for details of any additional site closures.

Where are the bottle banks?

Ipswich has a large number of bottle banks around the town. It’s now possible to leave metal caps or lids on your bottles and jars when recycling. Glass banks are available at the Portmans’ Walk and Foxhall Road recycling centres, and the following shops and retail centres: Asda at Stoke Park Drive and Goddard Road, Morrisons in Sproughton Road, Sainsbury’s in Hadleigh Road, Garrick Way Shopping Parade, Henley Rise Co-op Foodstore, Matalan in Ranelagh Road, Queen’s Way Shopping Parade, Rosehill Co-op, Suffolk Retail Park, Tesco Ipswich Foxhall Express, and Waitrose at Crane Boulevard,

There are also glass banks at the following pubs and clubs: the Belstead Arms, The Grand Old Duke of York in Woodbridge Road, the Margaret Catchpole in Cliff Lane, the Rosary Conservative Club in Bramford Road, The Woolpack in Tuddenham Road, Westgate Ward Social Club, and The Smock in Maidenhall Approach.

Other locations include: 5th Ipswich Scouts, Dumbarton Road, Berners Street, Cumberland Towers, Castle Hill Community Centre, Fore Street Swimming Pool, Gainsborough Sports and Community Centre, Hawthorn Drive, Hening Avenue, Ipswich Hospital car park, Lavender Hill, Ipswich Wanderers FC, the new Portman Road car park, Penshurst Road, Sherrington Road Recreation Ground, Sidegate Lane Community Centre, Stratford Court, Tyler Stret, Victoria Nurseries, Ulster Avenue, Vinnicombe Court in Cambridge Drive, Wellington Court in Beaufort Street and Whitton Sports and Community Centre. For a full list, visit the Ipswich borough council website.



What time does Christchurch Park close?

Christchurch Park closes at various times depending on the season and when it gets dark. The closing times vary from 4.30pm between November and January through to 9.15pm during July and August. The Arboretum gates are closed 15 minutes before the park’s other gates. The same closing times also apply for Holywells Park. All the other parks owned by the borough council close 45 minutes before sunset, except for Bourne Park and Chantry Park which are permanently open. For full details, visit the Ipswich Borough Council website.



How do you contact your MP?

You can contact Ipswich MP Sandy Martin via his website, or email sandy.martin.mp@parliament.uk

To contact Central Suffolk and North Ipswich MP Dr Dan Poulter, you can visit his website or email daniel.poulter.mp@parliament.uk