Ipswich mum and daughter win £30,000 on Ant and Dec show

Mother and daughter Fiona Wisbey and Sarah Doherty won £30,000 on ITV's Limitless Win show on Saturday night. - Credit: ITV/Hello Dolly/Mitre Studios

A mother and daughter from Ipswich have won £30,000 on an ITV gameshow this weekend.

Fiona Wisbey, 56, and Sarah Doherty, 34, appeared on Ant and Dec's new show Limitless Win on Saturday night and pocketed the cash after correctly answering questions about air travel, the number of cities in Wales and the film 'Back to the Future'.

The pair, a supermarket delivery driver and lead training co-ordinator, finally bowed out of the game when asked "following Prince George's birthday in July 2021, what was the combined age of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's three children?"

Rather than take the risk of losing their cash, the pair chose to walk away with £30,000.

The answer to the question was 17 — two away from what would have been their preferred guess.

Prior to the show Fiona said she would be spending any winnings on a campervan to travel around the UK in.

While Sarah said: "I would love to fulfil my dreams of building my own home in the country, and to buy my son a ride-on fire engine toy."

Ant & Dec's Limitless Win airs Saturdays, 8:30pm on ITV and ITV Hub.



