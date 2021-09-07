Last chance for tickets to see Ant Middleton in Ipswich

Published: 10:59 AM September 7, 2021

Ant Middleton will be at the Ipswich Regent later this year - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

Former SAS Who Dares Wins star Ant Middleton is coming to Ipswich later this year — with a limited number of tickets still available.

The former SAS Who Dares Wins chief instructor was originally supposed to appear at the Ipswich Regent last year as part of his Mind Over Muscle Tour. But this was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Middleton will be at the Regent on Monday, November 22 with the show set to start at 7pm.

The ex-special forces hero will be speaking to the audience and taking them on a "motivational journey of self-help and discovery" discussing his formidable career in the UK's elite forces, including the Marines, Special Boat Service and the 9 Parachute Squadron.

The Now TV star previously came to Ipswich in 2019 when he kicked off his Mind Over Muscle Tour at the Regent Theatre.

The last tickets, which start at £32.50, for the tour are available here.







