News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Last chance for tickets to see Ant Middleton in Ipswich

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 10:59 AM September 7, 2021   
Ant Middleton attending the National Television Awards 2018 held at the O2 Arena, London. Picture: P

Ant Middleton will be at the Ipswich Regent later this year - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

Former SAS Who Dares Wins star Ant Middleton is coming to Ipswich later this year — with a limited number of tickets still available. 

The former SAS Who Dares Wins chief instructor was originally supposed to appear at the Ipswich Regent last year as part of his Mind Over Muscle Tour. But this was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

Middleton will be at the Regent on Monday, November 22 with the show set to start at 7pm. 

The ex-special forces hero will be speaking to the audience and taking them on a "motivational journey of self-help and discovery" discussing his formidable career in the UK's elite forces, including the Marines, Special Boat Service and the 9 Parachute Squadron.

The Now TV star previously came to Ipswich in 2019 when he kicked off his Mind Over Muscle Tour at the Regent Theatre. 

The last tickets, which start at £32.50, for the tour are available here.



You may also want to watch:

Suffolk Live
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Pierre Rollins owner of Sweet P's in Ipswich. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Food and Drink

Restaurant owner with love for Ipswich opens two new locations

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Work under way on the first homes at Trewlawny Place at Felixstowe

Housing

Town set for 5 months of roadworks disruption for new homes project

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
Kirsty Youngs and Chesterfield Drive, Norwich Road and Deben Road GP practices becoming Cardinal Medical Practice 

NHS

Ipswich patients want action at surgery where doctors 'work through the...

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Anthony Down was sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Ipswich Crown Court

Probation officer who had sexual relationship with client is jailed

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon